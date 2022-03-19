Amidst the continuing political turmoil in Pakistan, President Imran Khan has consoled his supporters and workers with a quote from Shams Tabrizi, an Iranian Shafi'ite. He has sought the workers and asked them to not worry about tricks and cheaters. "Hole diggers will always fall in their holes. No bad remains unpunished and no good remains without being rewarded, so have faith in justice and let the rest be," He wrote on social media.

Message to my workers and supporters: The crooks and traitors of our country are falling in a trap. pic.twitter.com/bNxD8QIiy6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 19, 2022

The political temperature in Pakistan remained hot on March 19, with the day commencing with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters barging into the Sindh house to attack the two dozen turncoat lawmakers. Notably, the opposition parties also convened a meeting to decide on the future course of action. The day couldn't go worse for Imran Khan after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has demanded the leader to resign and go home. Meanwhile, Imran Khan also met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on March 18 to discuss the unfolding political developments in the country.

No confidence against Imran Khan

Earlier on March 8, Pakistan's main opposition factions filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM. As PTI only claims 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.

Both these parties have remained non-committal on supporting the government as of now. On the other hand, there is a chance that a few PTI parliamentarians may also vote against Imran Khan in lieu of getting PML (N) tickets in Pakistan's next General Election. Furthermore, the former close aide of the Pakistan PM- Jahangir Tareen has formed his own pressure group comprising numerous PTI parliamentarians which might play a key role in determining the result of the no-confidence motion. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes.

Image: ANI