Imran Khan On Collision Course With Pakistan Army; Warns 'will Forcefully Hold Elections'

Addressing a massive rally in Gujranwala on Saturday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to relent on his criticism of the military establishment. Since a no-confidence motion was moved against him, the PTI chairman has been on a warpath with the Pakistan Army which is considered the most powerful institution in his country and repeatedly exhorted it to shed its neutral stance. Maintaining that the people would hold it responsible if the country's fortunes continue to plummet further, Khan warned that he will force the Election Commission to conduct early General Elections in Pakistan.

Imran Khan stressed, "I want to talk to the people who have power. I want to ask the country's establishment- This imported government is taking the country down. Since this government has come to power, the people are facing a crisis due to inflation. There is an IMF report. I know you call yourself neutral but the people will hold you responsible if this country's downward slide continues. You could have stopped this country from plunging into a crisis but you didn't do anything. If our economy goes down, it will affect our national security."

He appealed, "I want everyone to prepare. I can give you a call anytime. From what I have seen in the last 5 months, all the people of Pakistan are ready. If free and fair elections are not held, people are ready to hit the streets of Pakistan, hold a peaceful agitation and forcefully conduct elections here. Because we have realized that they are running away from the election. The elections were cancelled two days before. As they had received the input they will lose worse than last time". While Khan was contesting 9 seats during the bypolls on September 25, the elections were postponed as floods ravaged Pakistan.

Demand for early polls

After becoming the first PM in Pakistan's history to be ousted via a no-confidence motion in April this year, Imran Khan hit the streets and held massive rallies to convince the people that his government was toppled owing to a "foreign conspiracy". Capitalizing on the massive hike in fuel prices by the PDM government, PTI dealt a huge blow to the ruling coalition by winning 15 out of the 20 seats that went to the polls in the Punjab province on July 17. On returning to power in Punjab, he reiterated his demand for early polls as the only solution to steer the country out of the present political and economic crisis.

Rebuffing PTI chairman Imran Khan's demand on July 28, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan ruled out the possibility of opting for early general elections. Addressing a press conference, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, "In today's meeting, it was resolved that the election will be held at its scheduled time. The government will complete its tenure. It is difficult to clean the mess created by three and a half years of the Imran Khan-led government in one year. The election will be conducted as per schedule. In the 5 years thereafter, we will clean the entire mess created by PTI. We will defeat its false narrative".