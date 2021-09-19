Imran Khan: Pakistan Paid A 'heavy Price' To Side With US In Afghanistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan paid a very heavy price for standing with the US in its occupation of Afghanistan. He also expressed his disappointment at seeing American senators blame Islamabad for the country's humiliating retreat. Khan underlined his displeasure with American officials who blamed Islamabad for the US failure in Afghanistan in an interview with Russia's RT.

He said, "As a Pakistani, I felt deeply hurt by some of the remarks made by those senators. To blame Pakistan for this debacle in Afghanistan is the most painful thing for us to listen to."

Pakistan's support to America was and still a poor decision: Imran Khan

Despite the fact that promising Pakistani support for the Afghan invasion helped secure American military assistance, Khan believes it was still a poor decision. It infuriated the Mujahideen, who had been formed with Pakistani intelligence's help only two decades before as part of the US anti-Soviet war in Afghanistan.

Pakistan PM further said, "We have trained them to fight against foreign occupation. It was a holy war, a jihad." He continued by saying, "A fight against the Americans was terrorism. So they turned against us. They called us collaborators." Secretary of State Antony J Blinken faced a torrent of questions from US legislators earlier this week concerning the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan last month, as well as efforts to rescue individuals and deal with a future Taliban government.

More serious measures against Islamabad for its subversive role in Afghanistan was requested by lawmakers from all parties.

In their opening statements, the committee's top two members, New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez and Idaho Republican James Risch, both called the withdrawal a shame and demanded punishment against Pakistan for 'double-dealing in Afghanistan.'

What did Senators say?

Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that they need to comprehend Pakistan's double-dealing and giving a safe haven for the Taliban. Senator James Risch, a Republican, expressed alarm over the Biden administration's rush to normalise relations with the Taliban government, saying that it should not happen without lengthy congressional consultations. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida spoke at the session, addressing Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the Biden administration botched exit from Afghanistan is evidence that the wrong people are making military and diplomacy decisions in the government.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)