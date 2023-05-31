Imran Khan Planned, Instigated May 9 Riots, Says Pakistan Interior Minister

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has lambasted former prime minister Imran Khan for his alleged involvement in the events of May 9 which saw large mobs indugling in arson and rioting across the country after the latter was arrested. While criticising Pakistan's former PM, Sanaullah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan would be tried in a military court for the events of May 9, reported Geo News. It is to be noted that violence in Pakistan erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan. Many military installations including the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander's house in Lahore and Sargodha airbase were also targeted.

At least eight people were killed and 290 others injured during the violence on May 9. Over 1,900 protesters were also rounded up across Pakistan. The protesters broke into the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore, called Jinnah House, and tore down a gate of General Headquarters (Army HQ) in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Interior Minister Slams Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Sanaullah held Imran responsible for personally carrying out the planning of the attacks on military installations before his arrest on the day, adding that there was evidence to prove the claim as well. In the interview with a Pakistani news outlet, Sanaullah was questioned if Imran would be tried, to which he replied, "Absolutely, why shouldn't he? The programme that he made to target the military installations and then had it executed, in my understanding absolutely is a case of a military court."

He added, "They (PTI supporters) chanted a slogan that 'Imran Khan is our red line', and the planning and preparation were done on Imran Khan's initiative and instigation." Sanaullah stressed that there has been evidence present to back the accusation as well. "He carried it all out. He is the architect of all this discord," said the Pakistan minister. Further, he added, "(The evidence) is documented, it is in tweets and his messages." Sanaullah's remarks come just after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that there has been no decision yet on Imran's trial under the Army Act, adding, however, that he could not "rule out" such a possibility, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman, who would be appearing in the court, has tweeted about the economic conditions of Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, "Pak economy is going into a free fall. Dollar is at Rs. 315 in the open market, while for non CNIC holders the rate is between Rs 320-325. The gap between the official rate & open market rate is Rs30/$."