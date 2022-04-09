Imran Khan Plans Action Against Chief EC Of Pak Over Inability To Hold Polls In 90 Days

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is planning to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner for expressing his inability to hold elections in 90 days, post the dissolution of the assembly. During the hearing before the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had stated said that elections could not be held in time and at least four months to complete the delimitation process, in addition to organising general elections in 90 days.

Notably, after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the decision, along with the dismissal of the no-confidence motion by the Speaker was revoked and dubbed 'unconstitutional' by the Supreme Court.

EC asks officials to submit action plan for general elections by April 13

On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed the Secretary and Special Secretary of the election body to submit the complete action plans for the general elections by April 13. The EC has also directed the provincial governments to provide maps and other data immediately which will help in completing the delimitation process in a timely manner. The decision was taken in view of the ongoing instability in the political landscape of the country.

Issuing a statement regarding the same, the Election Commission has also decided to summon and speak to the Federal Secretary Finance and the Chief Secretary Punjab, following which it will announce a decision to ensure timely local government elections in Punjab as well.

On April 8, an important meeting of the ECP was convened in Islamabad, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. With the no-trust motion set to decide the fate of the Imran Khan Government very soon, the EC has commenced the work of the delimitation process of all constituencies of the National and the Provincial Assemblies. The body has proposed conducting the general elections in the country by October.