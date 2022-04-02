Imran Khan Plans For Pakistan Trust Vote; Hatch Baazigar-like Plot To Win Even If He Loses

Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday convened a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Committee meeting on the eve of a no-trust vote. During the meeting, Khan discussed both win and loss situations with the party lawmakers. The crucial meeting comes at a time when Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence motion from the opposition parties. The resolution was tabled in the National Assembly (NA) last month and voting on it is expected to take place on Sunday

No-trust vote: Imran Khan discusses win & loss situations

Loss in No Confidence Motion: In the scenario that Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote, he has discussed that there will be a mass resignation of PTI members of National Assembly (MNAs) and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) across Pakistan. This will make half of the elected seats vacant and it will be binding to hold elections. Thus keeping the joint opposition away from power for long.

Win or Opposition takes back No Confidence Motion: In the scenario that Imran Khan survives the no-confidence motion, he will very soon be declaring the elections in Pakistan and will be going with the “Pakistan vs US-foreign powers” agenda in elections.

Pak PM faces prospect of being run out in number game during no-trust vote

Imran Khan, who earlier claimed to bowl an inswing yorker against Opposition, is not facing the prospect of being runout in the number game after two key allies and several rebel lawmakers vowed to vote against him.

In order to survive the no-confidence motion, Khan needs 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly. However, the Opposition has claimed that it has the support of 175 lawmakers.

On Saturday, Khan urged the youth of Pakistan to stage "peaceful protests" against a foreign conspiracy" alleged hatched to topple his government but advised them not to criticise the Pakistan Army.

"You don't have to sit silently [because] if you stay quiet, you will be on the side of the bad. I want you to protest and speak up against this conspiracy not for me but for your future. I want you to come out and protest today and tomorrow. Come out for peaceful protests," he said.