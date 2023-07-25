Ahead of his appearance at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan claimed that he is innocent and that he will continue to stay in the country to prove his innocence. Khan started his day on Tuesday by making an appearance at the Islamabad High Court where he filed a petition against his involvement in the Cypher case.

On Tuesday morning, the ex-Pakistan PM also shared a video message ahead of his appearance at the office of the electoral watchdog, which has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in connection with a contempt case.

"Finally I want to say this to my country that some people are trying to get me out of their path. This warrants…contempt of the Election Commission…you will never hear such things in the world. We heard that there are cases of contempt of court but never heard a case made on contempt of election Commission and warrants being issued for this,” Khan stated. “They are trying to put me in jail, I am standing here and even ready to go to jail, but InshaAllah, I will prove by staying in my country that they made false and bogus cases against me,” he added.

He further emphasised that no judge will give him punishment in these cases since all of them are false. In the provocative speech, Khan described the ruling administration as “bundle of thieves” who are trying to destroy the country’s biggest party and curb the voices of the people.

میں انشااللہ اپنے ملک میں رہ کر ہی ثابت کروں گا کہ انہوں نے ہر کیس جھوٹا بنایا اور سارا انکا ارادہ یہ ہے کہ کسی نہ کسی طرح عمران خان راستے سے ہٹ جائے۔ چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان #سائفر_ایک_حقیقت pic.twitter.com/Z9PqXqwNeR — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 25, 2023

Imran Khan opens up on Cypher case

In his speech, the cricketer-turned-politician shared his side in the Cypher case. In the infamous case, Khan was accused of using Pakistan's secret information for political milestones and personal gains. According to Geo News, Khan can be charged with treason if he is found guilty in the case. “Let me explain what the issue is, let me remind you what a cypher is. It is a secret communication or message by Pakistan’s ambassadors to the foreign office. It is sent through a secret code that’s called a cypher,” Khan asserted in his video address.

Khan cited the revelation in WikiLeaks to emphasise what will happen if Cyphers get leaked. “Has Imran Khan made the secret code public? Understand this, whichever Cypher comes into the foreign office, stays there. It is never given to anyone. It cannot be stolen, it sits at the foreign office. The one which comes to use, which includes the PM, President, Army Chief, ISI Chief and Cabinet Secretary isn’t a Cypher but a summary of it in their own words. Hence, we can never see the actual code, it always remains a secret,” he added.