Imran Khan Re-elected As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Amid Political Turmoil

Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Islamabad, Imran Khan Wednesday has been re-elected as the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT). It is pertinent to note that the PTI had set June 8 as the date for the intra-party poll, which is five days ahead of the scheduled date set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year. The PTI's deadline for conducting intra-party polls was June 13, 2021, however, due to a request by the party, it was extended to June 13, 2022, according to The News International.

Furthermore, following the intra-party elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the government, claiming that the current leadership would "not do anything without the approval of the United State," ANI reported. While addressing the party workers and leaders during the PTI's National Council Meeting, Khan asserted that the incumbent rulers would "not take a stand for the nation" because they have billions of dollars stashed in overseas bank accounts that they would safeguard at all costs.

According to the PTI chairman, "They are afraid that if America is disgruntled with them, then they will suffer the same fate as the Russian oligarchs," further claiming that the US carried out 400 drone operations on Pakistan between 2008 and 2018, an unprecedented amount.

Imran Khan established his own political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in the year 1997. Khan contended for a National Assembly position in the October 2002 elections and served as a Member Parliament from NA- 71, Mianwali until 2007. Imran Khan swept to power in Pakistan in 2018 with 176 votes. As per an ANI report, the former PM was ousted from power after failing to win the trust vote required by the Supreme Court's April verdict.

Shehbaz Sharif's govt trying to bring "false" allegations against Imran Khan: Ex-PM

Meanwhile, Imran Khan claimed on Tuesday that his successor Shehbaz Sharif's government is aiming to bring "false" allegations against him. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) head further stated that his party will not put an end to the time of "real freedom" unless new elections are called. It's worth noting that after being removed from the prime ministership because to charges of corruption and abuse of government finances, Khan has stepped up his calls for fresh elections.

Khan also reaffirmed his claims against foreign conspiracy in the formation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) administration in Islamabad. The former Pakistani prime minister urged his followers to intensify their opposition to Shebaz Sharif's administration, stressing that if he is detained on "false" charges, a crisis will erupt.

(Image: AP)