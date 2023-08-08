Imran Khan Ready To Spend Rest Of His Life In Jail, Says Lawyer

Imran Khan's counsel, Naeem Haider Panjotha, has indicated that the PTI chairman has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison. Khan's lawyer's statement comes two days after meeting with the PTI chief. According to Panjotha, Khan has been given C-class amenities and has been kept in "poor condition" in Attock jail, reported Geo News.

Additional district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar sentenced the 70-year-old PTI chairman to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case, as per the latest court ruling on August 5. Following this, Imran Khan was detained at his home in Zaman Park. The court fined the guilty PTI leader for PKR 100,000.

According to the court, Imran Khan has been prohibited from holding public office for five years. On August 5, charges of "misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman", wrote Judge Humayun Dilawar in his judgement. It is to be noted that the allegations against Khan have been denied by him.

Is Imran Khan ready to live in a C-class jail?

Imran Khan's lawyer has elaborated on the poor conditions of the cell which has been assigned to him. While sharing the details of the "poor conditions" Panjotha said that the place was infested with flies and bugs. “The PTI chairman says he is ready to spend the remainder of his life in jail,” said Imran Khan's counsel.

Further, Khan's counsel shared that the ex-Pakistan PM has been allotted a small room “which has an open washroom”. Police had not shown him a warrant at the time of arrest and tried to break the door of his wife Bushra Bibi's room. said Imran Khan to his attorney. The appeal against the trial court verdict will be filed on Tuesday (August 8) and the PTI chief has signed the power of attorney.

Imran Khan's party filed a petition to the Islamabad High Court on Monday (August 7). In the plea, the lawyer of Imran Khan has asked to shift the jailed former prime minister from the Attock jail in Punjab province to Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala prison, keeping in view his affluent family background, and social and political status.

"Since childhood, the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life... is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the ... captain of Pakistan national Cricket...," read the petition.

Further, it added, keeping the petitioner's social and political background, education, and accustomed to a better living style, "the Petitioner was entitled to A-class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," reported ANI.