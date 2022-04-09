Imran Khan Refuses Sacking General Bajwa; 'Never Thought Of Changing Army Chief Or DG ISI'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has refuted claims that he is seeking to remove Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa or Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Nadeem Anjum or any other senior military officials.

Speaking to media persons, Imran Khan said, "I'm ready to go to jail but won’t compromise. I will expose all who are part of this International Conspiracy. I will work as per the constitution. Never thought of changing Army Chief or DG ISI."

Earlier reports suggested that Imran Khan has given thumbs up to denotify Army Chief General Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff. A petition has also been filed at Islamabad High Court restraining Imran Khan from sacking Army Chief General Bajwa.

Imran Khan: 'I am not resigning, not running for govt but for a cause'

After the cabinet meeting, Pakistan PM Imran Khan informed journalists that he is not resigning. According to reports, Khan told the media that he is not running for the government but for a cause.

"No resignation, we are not running for Government but for a cause. Anything else will be decided depending upon the situation," Imran has told media persons after the meeting. Earlier, reports suggested that Pak PM and his cabinet are going to resign after the meeting.

Meanwhile, top courts have become active and the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court have become operational to take action if the orders to complete voting on a no-confidence motion against Khan were not implemented till the end of the day.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who had instructed the relevant officials of the top court to open the doors at 12am, has reached the apex court, sources said, as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan.

Islamabad High Court's doors are also being opened on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, sources said.

The joint Opposition has lodged an official complaint with the Speaker, urging him not to further delay the voting on a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. They said all authorities concerned including him were guilty of gross contempt and liable to punishment in accordance with the law.

The joint Opposition needed 172 members in the 342-member House to oust Prime Minister Khan. They have garnered the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.