Imran Khan Reiterates US Conspiracy Theory Post Ouster; Slams 'corrupt Political Mafia'

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday thanked his supporters in Karachi for the "jalsa" on April 16. This comes after Khan flew to Karachi on a chartered flight to address a political rally amid allegations against him of stealing state wealth by retaining precious gifts that should belong to the state treasury. Taking to Twitter, Khan also raised the US conspiracy claim yet again after the Pakistan army refuted the allegation.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, "Thank you Karachi for your momentous & passionate support for our jalsa last night. This is our fight for democracy & the sovereignty of Pakistan & against a US-initiated regime change conspiracy abetted by local abettors & corrupt political mafia."

Just a few minutes later, Khan also condemned the recent ruckus in Pakistan Punjab Assembly wherein PTI members hurled "lotas" at the Deputy Speaker. The cricketer-turned-politician wrote, "What happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable & against all democratic norms & constitutional provisions. No one was in the Chair conducting the supposed elections - a total violation of all norms. We reject this sham mafia-captured "elections"."

Fresh Row over Imran Khan stealing state wealth

Imran Khan is currently confronting backlash over his objectionable conduct as he retained “all the gifts” that he had been honoured with during his Prime Ministership tenure, roughly worth more than Rs 140 million. As per ANI, during his three-and-a-half-year stint as PM, he received 58 gifts amounting to over Rs 140 million from world leaders and retained all of them either by paying a negligible amount or even without any payment. Thus, the sitting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has alleged that Khan has 'sold' all the Toshakhana presents in Dubai and made an earning of an estimated Rs 155 million - a claim which is yet to be verified.

For the unversed, Imran Khan was removed from the position of premier over corruption scandals and mismanagement of the economy after the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The former PM botched austerity measures in an attempt to relieve the burden on the government exchequer, policies that apparently backfired for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party. Thus, ever since the Pakistan Opposition proposed a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the beleaguered former Pakistan PM has been claiming that he was the victim of a US-led conspiracy.