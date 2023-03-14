Imran Khan Remains Defiant As Next Few Hours Crucial With Islamabad Police At His Door

The next 24 to 72 hours may prove pivotal for Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, as police from Islamabad have arrived in Lahore to detain him following the issuance of non-bailable warrants by a court in the capital city. The warrants were issued against Khan for allegedly making threats against a female judge. On Monday evening, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) addressed his supporters from his vehicle in Lahore while a helicopter carrying police from Islamabad arrived in the city to arrest him.

“Thank you to the people of Lahore, especially the people who walked with our rally for 7 hours! This is the reason why the group of criminals and their guardians are so afraid of us that they repeatedly refuse permission for political activities, violently attack our workers on March 8 and attempt to kill Zal Shah while he is in custody,” said Imran Khan.

ہمیں کوریجز سےمحروم کرنےکیلئےیہ میڈیاہاؤسز پر دباؤ ڈالتےہیں اور اگرپھربھی کوئی چینل ہمیں کوریج دیتا ہے تو اس پر حملہ کردیا جاتاہے۔مگر اس سب سےکچھ فرق نہیں پڑتاکیونکہ لاہور اپنافیصلہ سنا چکاہےکہ جہاں سارا دن لوگ بڑی تعدادمیں نکلتے+تقریباً7گھنٹوں تک ہماری ریلی میں پیدل چلتےرہے pic.twitter.com/NmyXF4kP8i — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2023

Khan was referring to the case registered against him on Monday in connection with the death of a party member. The Lahore Police have labelled the demise of PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zil-e-Shah, as a consequence of a road accident. The private company's vehicle that hit Bilal was held responsible by the authorities, who attributed the accident to Imran Khan.

Khan is currently facing non-bailable arrest warrants from two separate courts. Khan was not present in court for either of the hearings related to these cases. On Monday, the Islamabad High Court instructed the police to produce Khan before the court and emphasised that it is the responsibility of the police to ensure his attendance.

In the meantime, Khan held a rally in Lahore and announced that he will hold another rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 19. It is worth noting that, as per the directives issued by a district and sessions court in Islamabad, the police are expected to arrest and produce Imran Khan in court on March 18, the day prior to the rally at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore.

On Monday evening, the former prime minister chose to address his supporters from inside his car rather than using a podium or open-air stage. The rally in Lahore had previously been prohibited by the city's administration, but permission was later granted under certain conditions after a meeting between officials of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the city administration.

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan vs Incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif

Since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, Khan has routinely ignored arrest warrants and court summons in a string of cases against him, claiming they are a plot by the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to discredit his campaign.

The former cricket star turned Islamist politician has claimed that his ouster was illegal and a conspiracy by Sharif and Washington, which have denied the allegations, reported AP.

Khan’s critics say his flaunting of the courts is a manoeuvre to delay his trials on allegations of terrorism, contempt of court and graft. One of the warrants issued Monday was over charges that Khan sold state gifts and concealed assets while in office; the other in connection with his verbal threats against a judge during a rally last year.

The developments indicate Sharif’s government is stepping up pressure on Khan, who is currently campaigning for his party in upcoming elections for two regional assemblies. Monday’s rally was taking place in the eastern city of Lahore, where Khan now lives.

“Imran Khan is deliberately failing to appear before the courts,” said Mohsin Ranjha, a lawyer for Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League party.

(with AP inputs)