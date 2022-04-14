Imran Khan Repeats 'foreign Conspiracy' Theory; 'Shehbaz Sharif Will Be Rejected As PM'

In his first public address after losing the no-confidence motion, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned the country's Supreme Court on the urgency to accept a hearing at midnight just hours before he lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. The SC ruling to overturn the Deputy Speaker's decision to reject the opposition's no-confidence motion paved the way for Khan's ouster. The former Pakistan premier also reiterated his foreign conspiracy stand and asserted that citizens will reject 'corrupt' Shehbaz Sharif as PM.

Khan directly questioned the judiciary and said, "I ask the judiciary that when you opened the court in the dead of night...this nation has known me for 45 years. Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone ever accuse me of match-fixing?", ANI reported

"During my 25 years of politics, I have never provoked the public against state institutions or the judiciary because my life and death is in Pakistan. I ask you, what crime had I exactly committed that you opened up the courts at midnight?" Imran Khan asked.

Imran Khan reiterates foreign conspiracy behind his ouster

The former Pakistan PM maintained his stance on a foreign conspiracy being hatched in Washington to oust him as the Prime Minister. Daring the opposition that he will be more dangerous now, Khan said, "I was not dangerous when I was part of the government, but I will be more dangerous now.."

He added that the conspirators were very happy that he was removed but claimed that he had people's support and they will not accept an "imported government."

Pakistan will reject 'corrupt'' Shehbaz Sharif: Imran Khan

Khan claimed the people of Pakistan will not accept Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he has corruption cases against him worth 40,000 crore. He further recounted how Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was booted out with the help of foreign powers in 1970s; however, he said, "this is Naya Pakistan..."

In a dramatic turn of events in the run-up to PM Khan's ouster, Khan in many of his speeches had alleged the opposition parties to have connected with foreign powers to oust him and he named the United States as the country that had hatched the conspiracy. The USA rejected the claims. Imran Khan called upon the people of Pakistan to take to the streets against the no-confidence against him but the opposition remained defiant and moved the motion.

Despite multiple moves by Imran Khan to block the passage of the no-confidence, the SC ruling cleared the passage for the motion to move ahead and as the numbers were stacked against the former PM, 174 members voted for the motion leading to the ouster of Imran Khan as the PM. Notably, no Pakistan PM has ever completed his full five-year term.

