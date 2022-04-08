'Imran Khan Ruined Pakistan': Nawaz Sharif Welcomes SC Verdict Restoring National Assembly

Celebrations poured among Pakistan’s United Opposition as the country’s apex court, in a landmark order, set aside the deputy speaker’s order dismissing the no-confidence motion and restored the National Assembly on Thursday, April 07. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lauded the Pakistan Supreme Court’s decision to restore the National Assembly after it declared the government’s decision to dissolve the assembly “unconstitutional”. The ex-PM while welcoming the Court decision stated that Imran Khan ‘ruined Pakistan’.

Reacting to the apex court verdict, Nawaz Sharif slammed PM Imran Khan. Sharif said that the people of Pakistan must thank God for the decision that has been announced. He claimed that the PM made the common people of Pakistan starve and was ruining the country under his regime.

“I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. The dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country,” Nawaz Sharif told the media from London.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif also hailed the court verdict and congratulated the people of Pakistan for getting rid of the “enemy of people”. Maryam, who vociferously campaigned for the Imran Khan trust vote, called the ruling PTI regime the “most incompetent and most failed government,” while welcoming the court decision.

'National Assembly session scheduled on April 9

After five days of the hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'. "No confidence motion remains intact", the five-judge said in the verdict.

Further, the bench overruled the dissolution of the Assembly, calling the suggestion of Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi 'wrong' and added, "The Assembly will be restored. The Cabinet will also be reinstated. Imran Khan continues to be the Prime Minister... Caretaker PM null and void." Further, a session of the National Assembly was scheduled for April 9, Saturday, at 10:30 AM (PST).

With this Imran Khan's days as PM have been numbered as the opposition will decimate him in the parliament with a thumping majority. The PTI-led government is set to face an imminent defeat in the national assembly with opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians.

Image: ANI/ AP