Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the assassination attempt on him had a “lasting effect”. Last year on November 3, a gunman with an automatic pistol shot three bullets into the legs of the former Pakistan Prime Minister during a political rally. In an interview with the British news outlet, The Independent, the cricketer-turned-politician revealed that the gunshot wound has also left his nerve damaged. He further asserted that his right leg has suffered potentially long-lasting damage as a result of the assassination attempt.

“I have had more problems with the impact of the nerve damage than the bullet wounds,” Khan told the British news outlet. “I still can't walk properly, I still don’t have proper sensation in my right foot. That’s a lasting effect, which the doctor says eventually with time will heal, will go away,” he added. Khan stated that while wounds from the two bullets have healed, the third bullet had managed to shatter his shin bone causing immense damage to his nerve. Khan is not the first Pakistani Prime Minister who had a close run-in with an assassination attempt. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007 in Rawalpindi Pakistan. Bhutto was the first Pakistani female to hold the office of the Prime Minister in a country which is known for his orthodox outlook towards women.

Despite his ongoing recovery, Khan gears up for the assembly election

The PTI chief told The Independent that despite his ongoing recovery, he and his party members are gearing up for assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, Khan’s aspiration was watered down after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the postponement of the elections to October 8. The former Pakistani Prime Minister is also navigating through a plethora of legal battles. From the Toshakhana case to the attempted murder case, Khan’s legal woes are wide-ranging. When asked about his growing popularity and the Saturday rally in Pakistan. The former Pakistani Prime Minister beamed at the sea of crowds who came to see the politician.

ORDER of the Honourable Election Commission of Pakistan - Conduct of General Elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab https://t.co/0x4MnH6JiQ#ECP — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) March 22, 2023

“You cannot imagine what happened, Saturday was almost historic,” he asserted. “It is the most historic venue in Pakistan. And it is the biggest venue. So it’s very difficult to fill that venue. If you do a rally there, the whole country watches, because for a party to fill that venue, it means that you have massive support,” he added. Khan also went on to express his discontent over the current political climate in the country which is already dealing with a historic economic crisis. “I’ve never seen Pakistan sink to this level, ever,” Khan asserted. He then went on to refer to the time when he founded PTI in 1996 after he retired from International cricket. “I was opposing the military dictatorship of General Musharraf. He put me in jail for eight days. I can tell you that it was liberal compared to what is going on now,” the former Pakistani Prime Minister exclaimed. In the past, Khan has called the Shehbaz Sharif administration corrupt and unleashed lethal attacks against the ruling Pakistan government.