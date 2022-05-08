Imran Khan Says Good Ties With Russia Can Help Lower Wheat, Gas Prices In Pakistan: Report

As Pakistan continues to pay high prices for gas and wheat, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented that Islamabad has not built good relations with Russia. According to him, if Pakistan had good relations with Moscow, then, it could be possible to purchase gas and wheat at much lower prices. As per ARY News, the statement from Khan came when he was addressing a virtual session with overseas Pakistanis on Saturday.

During the online session, he said Pakistan's foreign policy should be designed in its own interests. "Our foreign policy should be designed in accordance with our national interests. I wanted a foreign policy only in favour of Pakistanis. We should not sacrifice our country for the foreign policy of any other country", ARY News quoted Khan as saying.

Khan stressed that if Pakistan had good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, then he might offer gas and wheat at a 30% lesser price. As per reports in the Dawn newspaper, the country needs around 30.79 million tonnes. Contrary to its demand, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office projected lesser wheat production. It said the production is expected to be around 26.173 million tonnes against a target of 28.89 million tonnes this year. The reason for this shortage is reduced area under wheat cultivation, shortage of water and fertilizer, and delay in the announcement of support price. Among other issues are oil price hikes and an earlier-than-usual heatwave, according to PMO.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif promises to reduce prices

Meanwhile, the incumbent Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, promised to reduce the prices. Sharif said he will reduce the flour price even "if he has to sell his clothes." According to the prices updated on April 27, one kilogram of wheat costs Rs 56.50-58, while the price of flour is around Rs 65. Sharif announced that he knew well how to reduce flour prices in the province. He directed the provincial government to make the reduction in the flour prices at its own expense, ARY News reported.

Apart from wheat prices, Pakistan has also been reeling under high gas prices. Though on several occasions, the Pakistan government blamed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war behind the surge in gas prices, in reality, it has been facing high gas prices for the past year.

