Imran Khan Says Opted To End Azadi March To Avoid 'bloodshed'; Denies Deal With Pak Army

Explaining the abrupt conclusion of the Azadi March in Islamabad, former Pakistan Prime Minister and head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday claimed that he called off the rally to avoid "imminent bloodshed". Referring to the violent clashes that broke out in pockets of the capital city, Khan noted, "Seeing me (D-Chowk) had stoked the sentiments of my workers who were brimming with hatred against the police." Speaking to 92 News, Khan also admitted that PTI marchers at the rally "were carrying pistols".

"I was one hundred percent sure there would have been gunfire, the country would have headed towards anarchy. People from our side were also ready as some of them were carrying pistols. It would have led to further hatred against the police and the army and caused divisions within the country..." the ex PM of Pakistan said.

Khan's remarks came after the countrywide Azadi March or Freedom Rally took place last Wednesday in a call for fresh elections and dissolution of assemblies. Khan urged thousands of supporters to descend to the streets after repeated warnings against it from the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government. Amid the already chaotic political situation, tensions mounted after clashes broke out in Pakistan's Punjab province. Islamabad Police fired tear gas and lathi-charged marchers. In an attempt to thwart the massive protests, Pakistani police arrested key PTI workers and sealed the Red Zone - which locates the government, judiciary, and legislature buildings, including the residence of the president and prime minister.

However, Khan disbanded the protests after sporadic clashes and mass violence engulfed the day-long rally equally baffling his supporters and opponents. He further threw a 6-day ultimatum to the Sharif government to announce general elections by June. Khan warned that failing to do so will ensure his "return" to the capital with the "entire nation."

For the unversed, the ex-Pakistani PM incessantly called for fresh general elections after he was unceremoniously ousted from the National Assembly following a no-confidence motion. He was also accused of corruption, mishandling of government funds, and accepting foreign donations from banned sources by his rivals.

While Khan claimed that he called off the sit-in protests, fearing "imminent bloodshed," there are reports that claim the Pakistani military "persuaded" Khan to call it quits momentarily.

Khan denies deal with Pak Army to end Azadi March

According to the Dawn newspaper, there is a general perception that Pakistani Army "persuaded" Khan to end the March. The report, quoting a source privy to the negotiations, said that the discussions between a former chief justice, a leading businessman, and a retired general got Imran Khan off the pre-planned track. It was a difficult task, given the former Pak PM's obstinacy and efforts to put together the large-scale rally, the source said. Pakistan's former NSA Lt. Gen. Naeem Khalid Lodhi, as quoted by PTI, agreed that there is a "strong possibility" of the Pakistani Army's "positive influence."

(Image: @ImranKhan/Twitter/AP)