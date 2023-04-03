Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned Pakistan against turning into Myanmar. He said that Pakistan is at the crossroad in its constitutional history where it can be like Turkey or become another Myanmar.

"Today we stand at a turning point in our Constitutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar. Everyone must choose whether they stand, as PTI does, with the Constitution, Rule of Law & democracy; or with a corrupt mafia, law of the jungle & fascism," he wrote on his Twitter account.

He was alluding to the unsuccessful coup attempt in Turkey and the successful coup attempt in Myanmar. In essence, he was talking against military rule. Pakistan has had a long history of military rule. Niazi's comments come at a time when the Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken up the case of delayed elections in the Pakistani provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan's comments came as apex court heard the case related to delay of polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where secretaries of Defense and Finance were supposed to submit reports about security situation in both the provinces as well as availability of finance to hold elections.

A look at Pakistan's history of military rule

Pakistan, since its inception in 1947, has seen several phases of military rule. The country has a complex history, and the military has played a significant role in shaping it. The first military coup occurred in 1958, just over a decade after Pakistan's independence, and since then, there have been four more coups in the country.

The first military ruler of Pakistan was General Ayub Khan, who came to power in 1958. Ayub Khan took over from the country's first elected Prime Minister, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, who was dismissed after just three months in office. Ayub Khan's coup was widely welcomed by the public, who were frustrated with the political instability and corruption of the time. Ayub Khan ruled for over a decade, during which time he introduced a series of reforms aimed at modernizing Pakistan's economy and political system. His regime is often referred to as the "decade of development," as he oversaw the construction of major infrastructure projects such as the Indus Basin Project and the Karakoram Highway.

However, Ayub Khan's rule was also marked by growing authoritarianism and repression of political opposition. In 1965, he became involved in a war with India over the disputed region of Kashmir, which ended in a stalemate. The war strained Pakistan's relations with India and led to a significant increase in military spending, which contributed to economic instability. In 1969, Ayub Khan was forced to resign after mass protests against his rule. He was succeeded by General Yahya Khan, who oversaw the country's first general elections in 1970. However, the elections were marred by allegations of rigging, and the results led to a political crisis that eventually resulted in the secession of East Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh.

Yahya Khan was forced to resign in 1971, and power was handed over to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who became the country's first civilian president. However, Bhutto's rule was also marked by authoritarianism, and he became increasingly unpopular. In 1977, he was ousted in a military coup led by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.

Zia-ul-Haq's rule was characterized by an Islamization of Pakistan's political and social system. He introduced Sharia law and sought to create an Islamic state in Pakistan. However, his regime was also marked by human rights abuses and repression of political opposition. Zia-ul-Haq died in a plane crash in 1988, and power was handed over to a civilian government. However, the military continued to play a significant role in Pakistani politics, and in 1999, General Pervez Musharraf led a bloodless coup against the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Musharraf's rule was marked by a liberalization of the economy and an improvement in relations with the West, particularly the United States. However, his regime was also criticized for human rights abuses and repression of political opposition. Musharraf resigned in 2008, following mass protests against his rule. Since then, Pakistan has been governed by a series of civilian governments, although the military continues to exert significant influence in the country's politics.