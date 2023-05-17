Imran Khan Says Pakistan On Route To Destruction; Here Are Key Highlights From His Speech

Having claimed just minutes earlier that the Islamabad Police has surrounded his Zaman Park residence for another arrest, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed the workers of his party in Lahore via video link. Khan claimed that it was “probably his last tweet before next arrest" shortly before he appeared on camera and gave a fiery speech in which he heavily lambasted the ruling Shehbaz Sharif's PML-N party for plotting to ban his opposition party.

Khan refuted claims made by Pakistan's government that there were "30 to 40 terrorists" hiding in his Lahore home who carried out the May 9 arson and violence. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Khan challenged that the police must come to Zaman Park with a search warrant to carry out an operation and that he would not put up resistance. “I have just heard that 40 terrorists are hiding at my residence. Please do come here [but] in a civilised manner and don’t attempt to storm my residence,” he noted in the address.

As the political tussle between Sharif and Khan continues, here's what Imran Khan said during his Wednesday address: