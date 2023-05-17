Last Updated:

Imran Khan Says Pakistan On Route To Destruction; Here Are Key Highlights From His Speech

Pakistan's former premier made remarks on coalition's attempt of trying those who protested under the Army Act. “The PDM is deliberately trying for face-off."

Imran Khan

Having claimed just minutes earlier that the Islamabad Police has surrounded his Zaman Park residence for another arrest, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed the workers of his party in Lahore via video link. Khan claimed that it was “probably his last tweet before next arrest" shortly before he appeared on camera and gave a fiery speech in which he heavily lambasted the ruling Shehbaz Sharif's PML-N party for plotting to ban his opposition party.

Khan refuted claims made by Pakistan's government that there were "30 to 40 terrorists" hiding in his Lahore home who carried out the May 9 arson and violence. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Khan challenged that the police must come to Zaman Park with a search warrant to carry out an operation and that he would not put up resistance. “I have just heard that 40 terrorists are hiding at my residence. Please do come here [but] in a civilised manner and don’t attempt to storm my residence,” he noted in the address. 

As the political tussle between Sharif and Khan continues, here's what Imran Khan said during his Wednesday address:

  • Imran Khan during his address claimed that he's afraid that Pakistan "is on route to destruction." “I am afraid today that Pakistan is on the route to destruction. And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we might reach a stage where we wouldn’t even be able to pick up the pieces," he noted, according to his speech telecasted via YouTube and other social media channels of the PTI. 
  • The PTI chief accused the PDM of creating a rift between the PTI and the military. “I have defended my army across the world I was a known face. Name another Pakistani who defended the army the way I did on international media," Khan asked. “And I did it because I am a free man. I never accepted slavery," he continued to add. He noted that he criticises the military same way as he criticises his children. “I criticise my army the same way I criticise my children, which is for reform. The Pakistan Democratic Movement is trying for a confrontation between the army and PTI. But who will come out as the winner in this?” said Khan. 
  • Pakistan's former premier made remarks on the coalition's attempt of trying those who protested under the Army Act. “The PDM is deliberately trying for a face-off between the PTI and the army. The cases that are being filed under military laws — it never happened before that without any investigation or independent inquiry … it was suddenly decided that PTI is a terrorist organisation. They have taken away 7,500 workers,' said Khan. 
  • Imran Khan said that the ruling government plotted the violence on May 9 in order to ban his party. "We will be approaching the court," he said, adding that he will ensure that there is a probe into riots to establish a conspiracy against his party.
  • The Punjab IG should be called on what happened at Jinnah House in Lahore, said Khan. If an inquiry is properly conducted into this, it would be revealed who was behind this conspiracy to ban a political party. Putting 7,500 people behind bars was all pre-planned," said Imran Khan during the speech. He also stated that the members of his party are being asked to leave the PTI, insisting that the ruling government is also running a manipulation campaign. "Those who are behind this, do they realise what is happening with Pakistan?” he asked.
  • Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the PDM of plotting, and rioting, to malign his party. He stated that the coalition will not hold elections. "So my appeal to those who can is to save this country and organise elections," Khan said.
  • PTI will remain even if the members leave, Khan said. "If someone believes that the [country’s] biggest political party will see its end due to this strategy, it cannot happen. You cannot eliminate a party that is popular among 70 per cent of the nation. Even if people leave, or they are pressurised into leaving, the party will remain," former Pakistan premier said.
  • He added that PTI members were intimidated and were arbitrarily arrested and shot at. "Twenty-five have been martyred. How can peaceful protesters be shot?" asked Khan.
