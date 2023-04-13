Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan's opposition party and former prime minister, has expressed concerns about the challenging task of breaking free the country from the burden of mounting debt repayments without implementing significant reforms. Khan, who is the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, highlighted that the debt is continuously increasing while the country's economy is shrinking. "From my party's perspective, we have begun to feel trapped," Khan told the Financial Times in an interview, pointing to the unmanageable debt burden on low- and middle-income economies.

Pakistan is currently grappling with one of its most severe economic crises, with analysts warning of the risk of default as the country struggles to revive a $7 billion lending program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Foreign reserves have dwindled to $4.2 billion, which is barely enough to cover one month's worth of imports. Imran Khan acknowledged the need for the government to break free from borrowing cycles that have hindered the development of the economy.

Khan says focus will be on domestic reforms, not debt relief

However, Khan ruled out the possibility of default if his party were to return to power, emphasising a focus on domestic reforms rather than seeking debt relief. "We have to conduct surgery in Pakistan in the way we run our government," PTI chief Khan said, highlighting the need for restructuring in the country's governance approach.

Khan, who is eyeing a return to power in Pakistan, has revealed that his team is actively developing a strategy to manage loan repayments and domestic spending. "We're sitting with our economists [on] how to come up with a plan with which we can sit with the IMF and give them a viable way of being able to pay our debts," Khan stated. "But at the same time, our economy should not be choked so that our ability to pay debt goes down." However, Khan's political aspirations are marred by a series of legal challenges that could potentially bar him from running for office if convicted. These challenges include allegations of unlawfully selling gifts received during his tenure as prime minister.