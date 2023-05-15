Imran Khan Says PDM 'goons' Facilitated By Security Agencies In Supreme Court Breach

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the PML-N 'goons' are being facilitated by the security agencies of Pakistan backed by the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government to take over the Supreme Court and subvert country's constitution. "All citizens be ready for peaceful protests as once constitution and SC destroyed, it is the end of the Pak dream," Khan also accused PML-N of perpetuating the violence."So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds, around 7000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak," he asserted.

He slammed the President of the ruling alliance PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] calling the sit-in outside Supreme Court a complete "drama". Khan alleged that the PLM-N supporters have been pressuring the Chief Justice "to not deliver the verdict according to the constitution", according to Dawn newspaper. Former Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan alleged that the protesters' sit-in is not in line with the Constitution and that it is a breach of law and order and a threat to the judiciary, whom he had called a day earlier as "only hope" for the violence-stricken country.

عدلیہ کا تقدس پامال کرنے پر کوئی کاروائی کی جائے گی ان شرپسندوں کے خلاف؟حکومت کرے تو کوئی قانونی چارہ جوئی نہیں، پی ٹی آئ کے لئے ہی سب فسطائی ہتھکنڈے استعمال کئے گئے ہیں۔

#سپریم_کورٹ_پر_حملہ_نامنظور

#آئین_بچاؤ_پاکستان_بچاؤ pic.twitter.com/FHgBUimupJ — PTI Official UAE (@PTIOfficialUAE) May 15, 2023

So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds , around 7000 PTI workers , leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak .… pic.twitter.com/7p8uiPaYhc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 15, 2023

On Monday, May 15, workers and leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League [Nawaz], the partner in the ruling alliance started protesting against the judiciary as they conducted the demonstrations outside the top court complex. They attacked the judiciary verbally for "favouring" the former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and granting him bail in connection with the corruption cases. Later in the day, the Lahore High Court granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the Al-Qadir Trust case until May 23.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid [PML-Q] also joined the PDM in the demonstrations against the judiciary, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, PML-Q politician and son of party supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain wrote on Twitter. PML-N leaders Hanif Abbasi and Sardar Naseem also left to join the protests against the court in Rawalpindi.

(Shehbaz's supporters breached Red Zone which was later closed to traffic)

No rule of law in Pakistan: PTI leader

PTI's leader, Faisal Javed Khan lambasted the PDM for their protests, saying that it is an attack on the Constitution. "There is no rule of law in Pakistan," he said on Twitter. Police told Geo News that the stage for the sit-in will be set up in the vicinity of the Supreme Court. “There is no objection if the stage is set up in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan and Prime Minster House,” they added.