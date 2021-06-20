Imran Khan Says US Will Not Be Allowed To Use Pak Bases 'for Any Action' Into Afghanistan

In an interview with a television network, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan will "absolutely not" allow the CIA to use bases on its soil for cross-border counterterrorism missions after American forces withdraw from Afghanistan.

The Pakistan PM restated his stance on the use of military bases in an interview that will air on Monday. He said that Islamabad will not allow it. To keep militancy away, the United States is in negotiations with Pakistan and other regional governments about future operations in Afghanistan. Imran Khan was again questioned by the US media on granting the CIA access to military bases.

“There’s no way we’re going to allow any bases or any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not," he said, as per the report.

In April, US President Joe Biden announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year. A similar troop-pullout was announced by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

UN concerned about Taliban crisis

Meanwhile, a panel of UN experts said this month that violence perpetrated by Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan continues to hamper the peace negotiations with the Afghanistan government. The U.N. experts, who monitor sanctions against the Taliban, predicted more violence in the run-up to their departure, raising a significant question as to how would the Afghanistan military manage without any external support. A peace deal that Washington brokered with the Taliban and signed in February 2020 was aimed at bringing American troops home and ending more than four decades of relentless wars following the 1979 Afghan invasion by forces from the former Soviet Union.