Imran Khan Seeks Pakistan SC's Review Of Ruling On No-confidence Motion Against Him

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday moved to the Supreme Court of the country to contest the judiciary body’s decision on April 7 in a suo moto notice on the ruling of the then Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Shah Suri to reject the no-confidence motion. Khan’s move came as the SC in its April 7 ruling had stated that the no-trust resolution against the former Pakistan PM shall be considered pending.

Therefore, the Apex Court had said last month that in a case of the no-confidence motion, the former prime minister could not advise for the dissolution of the National Assembly. Under the Pakistani constitution’s Article 188, which is a provision that empowers the top court to revisit its earlier direction, Khan’s plea was moved through advocates Imtiaz Rashid Siddiqui and Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, according to a Dawn report. The latest petition reportedly argues that the short order was full of errors.

The petition additionally contested that the Supre Court had erred for not appreciating Articles 66, 67 and 69 of the Constitution read with Article 248 which bars the superior court from interfering in the proceedings of parliament.

Pakistan President Alvi seeks judicial commission probe

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Thursday also wrote to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial requesting him to form a judicial commission chaired preferably by himself to conduct open hearings and thoroughly investigate the accusations of conspiracy to change the regime and avert a political and economic crisis in the country, the report also stated.

In the letter, Alvi wrote, “I am of the strong opinion that even recorded circumstantial evidence can lead the way towards some conclusions, based not on technicalities of law but in the real spirit of justice”.

“The judicial commission should conduct an in-depth and thorough investigation into what may or may not have been planning and preparation, starting before or following the covert threat, in the form of a possible conspiracy for regime change in Pakistan,” he also added.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the Prime Minister on April 23 after on April 11, his predecessor Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote. It should be noted here that Sharif and his son Hamza are facing allegations of money laundering. However, both of them have denied any wrongdoing and instead, have alleged that the cases against them are politically motivated.

Image: ANI