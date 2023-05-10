Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan, who was arrested on Tuesday, has sent a message to the nation from the court. "You have to stand firm for the rule of law," he said, as per a statement from his political party - PTI. "Now or never. Pakistan’s brave people you have the opportunity to change your future, in country’s history rarely such opportunities comes!" he added.

His close aide, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI's vice chairman, was arrested today as well. He was apparently arrested from Dastur highway.

" They are not coming after me, They're coming after You. I'm just standing in their way."#ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/z8ReHi9GGd — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2023

As Pakistan witnesses widespread protests and violence across different cities and provinces, due to the former PM's arrest, it might be useful to take a quick look at his career.

Imran Khan can be held for questioning for eight days, a court ruled Wednesday, a day after the country’s popular opposition leader was dragged from a courtroom and arrested.

His detention set off clashes between his supporters and police Tuesday, leaving at least four people dead. On Wednesday, angry protesters stormed and set fire to a building housing Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

The 70-year-old politician lost power last year but remains the country’s most popular opposition figure. He is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan. His dramatic arrest on Tuesday deepened the political turmoil.

Two people were killed first, one Tuesday in the southwestern city of Quetta and another in the northwestern city of Peshawar overnight. Two more were in clashes with police Wednesday in Peshawar.

In eastern Punjab province, where authorities said 157 police officers were injured in clashes with Khan supporters, the local government asked the army to step in and restore order.

A look at Khan's career

Imran Khan entered the political arena in the late 1990s when he founded the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the aim of creating a "New Pakistan" based on principles of justice, anti-corruption, and good governance. Initially, the party struggled to gain significant traction and faced criticism for being a one-man show centered around Khan's personality. However, Khan's perseverance and ability to connect with the youth and middle-class voters gradually garnered support for PTI.

Throughout his political career, Khan positioned himself as a fierce critic of Pakistan's established political elite, targeting corruption and nepotism within the system. His party's anti-corruption message resonated with a large segment of the population frustrated with the status quo. Khan's relentless pursuit of justice and accountability became a central theme in his political narrative, shaping his appeal as a champion of the common people.

One of the key milestones in Khan's political journey came in the 2013 general elections when PTI emerged as the second-largest party in terms of the popular vote, but failed to secure a majority in the National Assembly. This marked a significant breakthrough for the party and established PTI as a formidable political force capable of challenging the traditional parties, such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Khan's persistence paid off in the 2018 general elections when PTI secured a majority in the National Assembly, allowing him to assume the role of the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. The victory was seen as a significant shift in the country's political landscape, with Khan's PTI promising to implement an ambitious agenda focused on economic reforms, social welfare, and combating corruption.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Khan faced numerous challenges, including a struggling economy, a widening fiscal deficit, and a tense relationship with the opposition parties.