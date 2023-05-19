Imran Khan Should Condemn May 9 Mayhem Openly: Pakistan President Arif Alvi

The president of Pakistan has expressed his concerns related to the May 9 incident, when the people of Pakistan came onto the streets after the arrest of Imran Khan. Pakistan President Arif Alvi stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ought to publicly denounce the May 9 events, reported Geo News. It is to be noted that the president is also Khan's close aide. The statement by the president comes during an interview with the Pakistan-based news channel, Geo News.

Pakistan President Alvi on May 9 Mayhem

While talking about the incident and the current unrest in Pakistan, the president advocated for prosecuting miscreants responsible for the May 9 events. Further, Alvi added that the PTI chairman has not opposed General Asim Munir, the COAS of the Army. Alvi went on to say that Imran Khan has denounced the attacks in which the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi was also a target and demanded an investigation into the incidents by the Supreme Court.

According to Dawn, Pak president Dr Arif Alvi has revealed that he had written a letter to the army chief, where he expressed his grief over May 9 riots and attacks on military installations amid protests over PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest. Further, he has stressed that the May 9 unrest in Pakistan should not only be condemned but action should also be taken against them. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, "An immediate inquiry needs to be held on the police firing on unarmed protesters killing at least 25 and injuring hundreds."

An immediate inquiry needs to be held on the police firing on unarmed protesters killing at least 25 and injuring hundreds.



In France despite protesters hurling petrol bombs at the police, not once were they fired upon by the police



Under the smokescreen of arson, which any… pic.twitter.com/HXh0aJUfA7 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir said that "planned and orchestrated tragic incidents" of May 9, the day military installations were attacked, will never be allowed again at any cost, according to ARY News. The army chief during his visit to Sialkot Garrison said: "No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan."