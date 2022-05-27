Imran Khan Slams PML-N Govt For Unprecedented Fuel Price Hike Overnight; Lauds India Again

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took a swipe at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for the unprecedented fuel price surge in the country. He slammed incumbent Shehbaz Sharif's administration, stating that the "apathetic government" did not consider purchasing "cheaper oil" from Russia. Lauding India for its decision of importing fuel from Russia at a discounted rate, Imran Khan, in a comparison, flagged that Pakistan now "will suffer another massive dose of inflation at the hands of this cabal of crooks."

Amid the burgeoning political and economic turmoil, the fuel prices in Pakistan surged by PKR 30 per litre on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the ex-Pakistan premier remarked that "Nation is starting to pay the price for 'imported government's subservience before foreign masters with 20%/ PKR 30 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices, which is the single highest in our history." Khan further stressed that the PML-N leaders did not pursue the former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government's deal with Russia for 30% cheaper oil.

Imran Khan lauds India for managing fuel prices amid worldwide inflation

Further in his tweet, Imran Khan also hailed India for managing to reduce the fuel prices despite global inflation. "In contrast, India, a strategic ally of the US, has managed to reduce fuel prices by PKR 25 per litre by purchasing fuel at subsidised rate from Russia." Notably, his remarks come as New Delhi is considering the decision to secure oil imports from Russia to cut the growing fuel prices in the country.

The quantity of the purchase and the amount of discount has been kept from the public for the "interest of both parties." As per reports, India has in fact increased oil imports compared to what it imported before the war broke out in Ukraine.

Fuel prices surge in Pakistan amid economic crisis

The political and economic turmoil in Pakistan has been exceptionally turbulent since Wednesday after Imran Khan launched the Azadi March demanding fresh general elections. The political landscape, which was filled with dramatic twists and turns up to the week before Khan's ouster via a vote of no-confidence in early April, further deteriorated after he was unceremoniously removed from his seat followed by accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

Since the take over of the chair, the new Shehbaz Sharif government is struggling to find its footing as the country's currency value continued to make a steep slide relative to the dollar. Meanwhile, after days of mulling over the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s preconditions to renew the $6 billion loan programme, Islamabad on Thursday dropped the fuel subsidies the Khan's govt. leading to a price hike of PKR 30/ litre. According to ANI, from Friday, the price of petrol will be PKR 179.87 and diesel at PKR 174.15. Kerosene and light oil will be sold at PKR 155.56 and PKR 148.31, respectively.

(Image: AP)