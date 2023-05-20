Imran Khan Slams Punjab Authority; 'Brutality Of Security Forces Will Never Be Forgotten'

On Friday, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan gave out an impromptu press address outside his Zaman Park residence. During his address to the media Khan narrated what happened after a team from the Punjab government paid a visit to his house. In the press conference, Khan made it clear that contrary to the common narrative, the authorities came to the house and were not looking for “terrorists,” but were only looking for those who were “wanted”. Khan expressed his hopes to return back to the Pakistani Parliament, claiming that he has defended the country’s army.

"Now, they are claiming that they are hunting down wanted people and not terrorists," Khan asserted during the Friday press conference. Prior to Khan’s assertion, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that the PTI chief’s house was being searched as “geofencing showed 30-40 terrorists,” hiding inside. Before the saga played out, the Punjab police also stated that in the span of 2 days, at least 14 of these so-called terrorists have been arrested. "If they want to search for wanted men, then they already have them. They have arrested 7,500 of our 'wanted' workers," Khan exclaimed alluding to the fact that all those who are associated with the party are wanted.

The way Pakistani women stood up for Haqeeqi Azadi, they will be remembered and become part of our democratic history.



Also what will never be forgotten is the brutality of our security forces and the shameless way they went out of their way to abuse, hurt and humiliate our… pic.twitter.com/Ea1lzBCh1Q — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2023

‘We don’t trust them': Khan

In the press conference, Khan stated that he doesn’t “trust” the Punjab authority and insisted that his house should be searched in a way suggested by the Lahore High Court. “LHC had allowed one person from their side … they can nominate anyone and one person [will be nominated] from our side … and a female officer along with that. We will only allow this because we don’t trust them,” he added. Khan also stated that the authorities have asked all household members to step out while the search operation is underway. “They (authorities) said all household members would have to leave and then they will search [the residence]. We will take this up in the court,” he further added. Khan also stated that the authorities gave him the names of those who were wanted. “They (authorities) gave me eight names, who they said were wanted. They asked me to make an appeal to hand over these individuals to them,” Khan insisted.

چیئرمین عمران خان کی حکومتی ٹیم سے ملاقات کے بعد میڈیا سے گفتگو۔ #خان_میں_تمھارے_ساتھ_ہوں pic.twitter.com/kqQfGqckqB — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023

May 9 Violence

In the press conference, Khan also demanded evidence that PTI workers were involved in the violence that erupted after Khan’s arrest on May 9. “But this is not the case. All this is being done to crush the PTI. How is it possible that 7,500 people are arrested? There are videos of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Yasmin Rashid where they are asking people to stay peaceful,” he asserted. He also stated that propaganda is being spread that he did not condemn the violence. “I have said this from day one that my party can’t do this. The day I went to Supreme Court after four days in jail I condemned this in front of the chief justice.” Khan insisted.

9 مئی کو جنہوں نے انتشار پھیلایا نہ صرف ہم نے بار ہا انکی مذمت کی بلکہ ہم کہہ رہے ہیں کہ ثبوت دکھائیں اگر ہماری پارٹی سے کوئی ملوث ہے تو ہم مدد کرتے ہیں لیکن اس سب کی آڑ میں یہ ہماری پارٹی کو ختم کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔ عمران خان #خان_میں_تمھارے_ساتھ_ہوں pic.twitter.com/pEMT723sy6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023

Hopes for party’s return

Khan also expressed hopes that his party will return to the country’s parliament. However, he made it clear that the apex body has become “redundant” amid the current political turmoil. “I don’t know whether anyone sees or listens to Parliament because Parliament has become redundant. The day when an individual wanting to contest [elections] on the PML-N’s ticket becomes Parliament’s opposition leader, Parliament sees its end that day. Because there can be no Parliament without the opposition,” he asserted. "Our only objective of [returning] to Parliament will be to raise our voice, especially against violations of human rights, fundamental rights and the Constitution. These are the issues that we will raise. Other than this, there is no use of Parliament. I will not go [to Parliament], our party will go,” he further added. Khan made it clear that he has defended the country’s army at the International level. “Whoever lives and dies in Pakistan will always want the army to be strong and I have always defended my army at the international level because a strong army is necessary for an independent country but because PDM cannot win elections. So they want to show the fight in the army and our party,” Khan concluded.