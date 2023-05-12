Imran Khan Slams Shehbaz Sharif Govt For 'kidnapping' Him: 'They Are Conspiring Something'

Just minutes before leaving the Islamabad High Court premises, PTI chief Imran Khan shared a video message where he talked about how he has been kept inside the court for 3 hours. On Friday, the IHC accepted the bail petition of the erstwhile cricketing legend in the corruption cases he was engulfed in. Minutes after the internet was restored across the country, Khan’s video message was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“It has been three hours since they have kept me here, inside the court, they are not allowing me to go out and are making excuses,” Khan said. “I want to tell this to the entire nation, that the court has freed me and given me bail. I don’t have any more cases on me, I am free. Despite all this, these people have kidnapped me and are holding me, hostage,” he added. Khan then went on to accuse the security officials of conspiring against him. “I want to tell the nation that they are conspiring something. The whole nation should be prepared. In a country where court orders are not being abided by, people should raise their voices,” he asserted. “3 judges of the High Courts have given the verdict, yet I am made to wait here for 3 hours,” Khan concluded.

Khan departs from the IHC deputy inspector general’s vehicle

Minutes after the video was shared by Khan’s party, the former Pakistani Prime Minister left the court premises in a black Mercedes. According to Dawn, the Mercedes belonged to the Islamabad’s deputy inspector general. Ahead of Khan’s departure, security was put on high alert in the region. “Spokesman Islamabad Capital Police: Security Alert! Firing on the police in the area of G-11 and G-13 in Islamabad. The situation is being monitored,” the Islamabad police wrote on Twitter. However, in a different tweet, the police made it clear that no casualties were reported.