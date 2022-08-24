Trouble mounted for Imran Khan as another FIR was registered against him by the Islamabad Police for flouting a ban on public gatherings in Pakistan's capital city. Khan and other top leaders of his party such as Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were booked for violating Section 144 as they addressed a rally in Islamabad's F-9 Park on August 20 in protest against the alleged torture meted out to the PTI chairman's Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill. They were also charged for using loudspeakers despite the prevailing restrictions.

Earlier, Imran Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for allegedly threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his August 20 rally. On that occasion, Khan vowed to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry over the torture meted out to his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill. Amid rumours of his arrest, the Islamabad High Court granted transit bail to the 1992 World Cup-winning captain till August 25 and asked him to seek relief from the anti-terrorism court.

Imran Khan targets military establishment

As PTI-PML(Q) returned to power in Pakistan's largest province of Punjab, Imran Khan pitched early polls as the only solution to steer the country out of the present political and economic crisis. While he and other PTI leaders were granted pre-arrest bail in multiple cases pertaining to the violence and damage to public property during the party’s “Azadi March” on March 25, trouble mounted when his aide Shahbaz Gill was accused of making anti-Army remarks while speaking to a local TV channel. On August 9, he was arrested by the Islamabad Police on sedition charges.

After Khan's speech on August 20, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority banned the broadcasting of his live speeches. Its order read, “It has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility". Subsequently, the ex-Pakistan PM directly hit out at the Army.