Imran Khan Slapped With Pakistan Election Commission's Notice For Violating Campaign Norms

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, was summoned by the Election Commission of Pakistan after he violated the electoral watchdog’s code of conduct. According to Pakistani media, Khan violated the election norms by addressing a public rally in Peshawar. Notably, by-polls are scheduled in the NA-31 constituency on September 25. According to ECP norms, the public office-holders including the president, prime minister, chairman/deputy chairman senate, speaker/deputy speaker of an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, and provincial ministers cannot participate in the by-polls campaigns.

According to the ECP, Imran Khan violated para 42 of the electoral code of conduct. "You are required to submit your written statement in person or through an authorised agent before the district monitoring officer on September 9 to explain as to why your case be not initiated under the law,” the ECP notice read.

On Tuesday, following an address by Imran Khan at a party power show in Peshawar, YouTube service was disrupted in parts of the country. The disruption came as former PM Imran Khan made a live broadcast to the public, despite a ban issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Earlier last week, Khan sparked controversy after he raised serious questions about the appointment of the Army Chief and alleged that PM Shehbaz Sharif wants to install his own person at the helm. "If a patriotic Chief of Army Staff comes in, he will not spare the incumbent rulers," Khan said. "Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif feared a strong and patriotic Army Chief could hold them accountable for the looted money they had stashed abroad," claimed the PTI chief during the rally.

Khan accuses Bajwa of his ouster

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when the former PM targeted the military appointment or its role. Nearly eleven days after he was ousted from his chair, he reportedly slammed Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and held him responsible for his departure.

"Some elements in the powerful establishment who indulged in bad practices were responsible," he said in a veiled attack on Bajwa. "There are also humans in institutions. If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to Army chief Gen. Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault," he added.

Image: AP