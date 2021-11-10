Imran Khan Summoned By Pakistan Supreme Court In 2014 Peshawar School Attack Case

Pakistan Supreme Court has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear in court in the Army Public School case. The PM was summoned by a three-judge bench also comprising of CJ Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed. As per the reports, the judge was not satisfied with the justification provided by the Attorney General of Pakistan on actions against the perpetrators.

The Pakistan Supreme Court has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the court by 12 PM today, November 10. He is accused of allegedly negotiating with the terrorists. The Pakistani government was previously accused of directly dealing with terror outfits by neighbouring countries like India. The incident in question is the Peshawar school massacre, as it is alleged that the government must have dealt with the Taliban while taking action against the terrorists.

The Peshawar school massacre

The Peshawar school massacre was a terrorist attack involving seven heavily armed Taliban fighters, who entered the army-run school in Peshawar, Pakistan. The incident occurred on December 16, 2014, and during the school shootings, the terrorists killed a total of 150 people, out of which at least 134 were students. On the day of the attacks, there were more than 1,000 staff members, teachers and students within the Army Public School compound. Most of the students were the children of military personnel of the Pakistani armed forces. The terrorists entered the school building just before noon as they breached the walls by climbing a wall. As per the Pakistani media reports, the terrorists bombed their own vehicles in order to distract the guards. The attackers entered an assembly hall where there was a large group of students as they began to shoot at older children and teachers. The attackers were armed with grenades and automatic rifles and started storming into other classrooms to assassinate teachers and other students. They entered the school with the intention to kill and not taking any hostages.

