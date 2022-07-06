Imran Khan Threatens To Leak Details Of 'foreign Conspiracy' That Led To His Ouster

In a scathing attack against the incumbent government, former Prime Minister Imran Khan warned to reveal the "elements" involved in the alleged foreign conspiracy that led to his ouster. Notably, ever since a no-confidence motion against his government was tabled in the Parliament in April this year, Khan has been dubbing "foreign conspiracy" behind his ouster. According to him, the United States played a crucial role due to his "independent" foreign policy -- potentially pointing fingers at his trip to Russia during the initial days of the war. He said the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been harming the country every day and added the incumbent government does not even care about the interests of the country.

Earlier on Monday. Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz dismissed the claims and slammed Imran Khan for stagging the "biggest drama" in the history of Pakistan under the name of a foreign conspiracy. In a pre-recorded video message, the former Prime Minister warned he has documented a video containing crucial information about those who have committed “treason” against the country and added the corruption charges levelled against his party workers were meant to shut their mouths. "I am quiet for the sake of my country as I don’t want it to be harmed,” stated Khan, adding that the video will be released as soon as something happens to him.

Pakistan moving toward fascism and anarchy: Khan

Later, in a tweet, he claimed that the country has been moving towards fascism and anarchy and added that elections are the only solution to save the country from the current situation. The remarks from Imran Khan came hours after Pakistan journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested in a treason case registered against him in Attock city.

Condemning the arbitrary arrest of the journalist, Imran Khan claimed that the country has been moving towards fascism and added he believes only elections could save the country from chaos. "I strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of @ImranRiazKhan by Punjab police tonight. The country is descending into fascism just to make our nation accept an Imported Govt comprising mega crooks. It is time for everyone, esp the media, to unite & stand up against this fascism," Khan tweeted.

