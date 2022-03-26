Imran Khan To Address Public Meeting Tomorrow, Pakistan May Witness Early Polls: Sources

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the most important public meeting of his political career on Sunday, March 27 at the Parade Ground in Islamabad. Khan is expected to announce his future political strategy in the meeting, in the context of the situation arising from the no-confidence motion.

Speculation is rife in various political circles that the Premier may tender his resignation or announce the appointment of a new army chief at the public meeting. Notably, Imran Khan had earlier claimed that he has a 'trump card' amid speculations of a split between his government and the army.

Keeping in view of Imran Khan's mood, it is unlikely that he will announce his resignation. However, he has been advised by allies and party leaders to get out of the current situation and go for early elections instead, sources have revealed. He has also been advised to present a people-friendly and relief-based budget as well. It is likely that elections could take place later this year or early next year.

Hectic political developments in Pakistan

A day prior to the big public meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that the voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan will likely take place on April 3 or 4. The Minister claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is also bringing absconding murderers from Dubai to cast vote in the no-confidence motion. He has warned that Jam Kareem, who is PPP's Member National Assembly (MNA) will be arrested upon his arrival in Islamabad.

In the last few days, two important meetings have been held between the government and its two allies, one in Lahore with PMLQ and one yesterday in Islamabad with MQM. After these meetings, MQM has assured that there is no agreement with the Opposition yet, sources have said. Meanwhile, PML announced today that their ministers will meet the Prime Minister in Islamabad soon. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will represent the government in these meetings with allies.

Image: AP