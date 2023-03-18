Imran Khan To Appear Before Court On March 30; Rifles, Bullets Recovered From Lahore House

Amid the ongoing chaos in Pakistan, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on Saturday permitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan to mark his attendance in the car at the Judicial Complex Gate. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was allowed to go back after marking his attendance from the car. Adjourning the hearing, Imran Khan has been asked to appear in court on March 30, 2023.

While Imran Khan reached the Islamabad court to mark his attendance in the Toshakhana case, the Pakistani police entered his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Following the police movement, a scuffle broke out between the police officials and PTI workers. Soon after the clash, Imran Khan's PTI party took to Twitter and claimed that police officials entered the house of the former Pakistan Prime Minister with some bags.

This is social media’s era, not some 90’s politics era. pic.twitter.com/TyUPYY7diP — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023

Alleging that the police raid on his Lahore residence is part of the ‘London Plan’, Imran Khan claimed that the police have led an assault on his house in Zaman Park in his absence where his wife Bushra Begum is alone. “Under what law are they doing this? This is part of the London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment,” he said.

Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Imran Khan’s Lahore house raided

Hours after entering the Lahore residence of the ousted Pakistan Prime Minister, the police finally left his Zaman Park house claiming the recovery of assault rifles and a cache of bullets along with explosives and petrol bomb bottles. The police are likely to register a case against him in this regard. Apart from this, the police have also detained over 60 PTI workers accused of resorting to violence to hinder the law.

According to sources, the police have recovered the following weapons from Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore:

AK-47 rifles

20 rifles, including Kalashnikov

A cache of explosives and petrol bomb bottles

Bomb-making materials

Some bunkers were also built in the Zaman Park area

Chaos in Pakistan

A massive clash was witnessed in Islamabad on Saturday between police officials and supporters of the ex-Pakistan PM outside the premises of the court where Imran Khan was supposed to appear in connection with the Toshakhana case. Claiming that the police officials were attacked by Imran Khan’s supporters, the Islamabad police chief said that teargas shells were first fired by people around Khan's convoy and not the police.

The development took place after the Islamabad administration on Friday night imposed Section 144 in the capital city of Pakistan, prohibiting private companies, security guards, or individuals from carrying weapons.