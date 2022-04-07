'Imran Khan To Be Put On Trial In Farahgate Commission': Oppn Hits Out At Pakistan PM

Escalating the attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PML(N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb affirmed that Imran Khan will be put on trial once the opposition comes to power in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference outside the Supreme Court on Thursday, Aurangzeb indicated that the opposition will form a commission to investigate the bribery scandal pertaining to Bushra Bibi's close friend Farah Khan. Multiple opposition leaders including Maryam Nawaz have accused Farah of being the de facto CM of the Punjab province and receiving bribes for the transfer and postings of officials.

PML(N) MP Marriyum Aurangzeb remarked, "Four days have passed. So far, Farah Khan- your wife's best friend has not issued a denial. Farah Khan was your front person in Punjab and she was also the Chief Minister of Punjab in place of Buzdar. She got bribes from every contract, transfer, project, AC, DC, inspector and boxes went to Bani Gala. Imran Khan should refute this. Now only one Commission will be formed- Farahgate Commission in which Imran Khan and his wife will be put under trial. And all those who were involved in the loot will be arrested and presented before the people."

"The country is facing an adamant person. Today when I am speaking to you, the price of the dollar has reached 190 rupees. At this time, the country is facing a constitutional and financial crisis. I want to tell all bureaucrats, those working in the Cabinet divisions, PTV- if you listen to those who are going to face a case under Article 6- you will also attract Article 6. Taking recourse to the National Security Committee, these Constitution violators, looters, impersonators, and Imran Khan are saying that 197 members of Parliament are traitors," she added.

Pakistan crisis

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan SC took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.