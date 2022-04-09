Imran Khan To Be Stripped Of PM-level Security Ahead Of No-trust Vote In NA: Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is to be stripped of PM-level security as voting on a no-confidence motion is set to take place in the Pakistan National Assembly, sources inform. The NA session, which has been adjourned, will resume at 10 pm.

Azam Khan, Principal Secretary of PM Imran Khan, has formally written to the Secretary of Interior asking for security detail as per rules for ex-Prime Minister. "What will be the nature of security for Imran Khan as Former Prime Minister. Khan's life is in danger, security of Rangers should be provided along with police," he reportedly said.

Geo News reported that the Home Secretary marked the letter to the Additional Secretary Home for necessary action. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has also demanded security on leaving the office, stating that his life is in danger.

Imran Khan seeks NRO

Reportedly, Imran Khan has also demanded National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to protect him from arrest. Team Imran wants an assurance that if the no-confidence motion succeeds and a new government is formed, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will not file cases against Imran Khan and the cabinet and they will not be arrested.

This development comes at a time when the Opposition seeks to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-trust vote. The National Assembly (NA) session is presently adjourned and will resume at 10 pm (IST). The opposition, which needs 172 votes in the 342-member House to topple Imran Khan's government, is way ahead of the majority mark.

Imran Khan-led PTI files review petition challenging SC order

Separately, the government has filed a review petition against the apex court's decision to set aside the deputy speaker's April 3 ruling, the Dawn newspaper reported. In a landmark, 5-0 verdict on Thursday, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling rejecting a no-confidence motion against Khan was "contrary to the Constitution. The apex court also declared the advice by Prime Minister Khan to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the NA as unconstitutional" and ordered the speaker of the lower house to call a session on Saturday to organise the no-confidence vote.