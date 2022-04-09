Despite the Supreme Court of Pakistan's unanimous verdict, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Samad Yaqoob told Republic TV that the voting on the no-confidence motion won't take place on Saturday. Justifying his argument, he maintained that the Speaker has the sole prerogative of deciding the voting time, which he speculated might be scheduled on April 10 or 11. Moreover, he revealed that PTI wanted a comprehensive debate to be conducted on the 'foreign conspiracy' angle. On this occasion, Yaqoob also contended that Pakistan PM Imran Khan was not attending the session as he had other commitments.

PTI spokesperson Abdul Samad Yaqoob remarked, "He (Imran Khan) is not supposed to appear in the National Assembly since he has other commitments. He has nothing to do today in the National Assembly. I personally believe that there is no voting which will be held today. Secondly, it is the opposition which has to show the strength and not the government, i.e treasury benches."

He added, "The verdict of the Supreme Court was to conduct a session and to not prorogue the session until the voting is done. And as per the verdict, we have followed the verdict and the session has started. Now, it is up to the Speaker. He can adjourn the Session today. He can prolong it. It is the discretionary power of the Speaker."

"In the agenda of the National Assembly, voting stood at no.4. So there are three more agendas to be done. This is unprecedented. This is the first time the Supreme Court has instructed in the history of Pakistan to conduct the National Assembly session. Constitutionally, it is the president who calls the National Assembly session," Yaqoob elaborated.

National Assembly adjourned

At 11 am in the day, the National Assembly session started with 177 opposition Members of the National Assembly in attendance, whereas barely over 30 members of PTI were present. At the outset, PML(N) president and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif requested Speaker Asad Qaiser to run the House as per the Supreme Court's directive and not follow the diktat of Imran Khan. When the Speaker expressed an inclination to have a discussion on PTI's 'foreign conspiracy' claim, Sharif lost his cool and recalled the manner in which Khan tried to topple the Nawaz Sharif-led government in 2014.

However, Qaiser gave Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi the chance to respond. While conceding that it is the right of the opposition to move the no-confidence motion, he asserted that PTI will contest this legally and politically. Defending Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri's ruling on the rejection of the no-trust motion, he referred to the National Security Committee meeting. Just as he was questioning the opposition's absence from the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on this issue, ruckus commenced after which the Speaker adjourned the House to 1 pm.