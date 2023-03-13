A district court and a session court in Islamabad on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the former Prime Minister and PTI chairman, Imran Khan, in the judge-threatening case. According to Pakistani news outlet Geo TV, the arrest warrant was issued after the cricketer-turned-politician failed to attend the hearing of a case registered against him. The case deals with Khan allegedly being involved in hurling threats at a female judge.

The former Pakistani PM is already dealing with a plethora of cases. Earlier this month, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Khan in the Toshkhana case. However, the Islamabad High Court later suspended the warrant.

According to Geo TV, the court ordered the police to produce the Islamabad chief before it by March 29. Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim released a three-page reserved verdict on Monday. Upon the orders of the court, the Islamabad police flew to Lahore in a helicopter to arrest the former Prime Minister. Meanwhile, PTI is planning to resist arrest of the party chief.

Khan’s lawyer raises safety concerns

During the hearing, the PTI chief’s lawyer Intezar Haider Panjutha said that it was not safe for Khan to appear in Islamabad court amid rising security threats. Panjutha also reiterated that they have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court asking permission to appear before the court virtually. Last year, a case was registered against Khan for hurling threatening remarks at judge Zeba Chaudhury. The case was registered in Islamabad’s Margalla police station, Geo TV reported.

Earlier, the session court had rejected the PTI chief’s plea for an exemption."If Imran did not appear in court today, a non-bailable arrest warrant against him would be issued,” the court stated.