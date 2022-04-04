Imran Khan To Hold Protest Outside Pakistan National Assembly Against 'foreign Plot' Today

Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan will stage a protest on Monday evening outside Parliament against the Opposition's attempt to destabilise Pakistan at the behest of foreign powers. He has called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to join him in protests in Islamabad.

During an interaction with the people, Imran Khan said that treason is taking place in Pakistan against which a peaceful protest will be held outside the red zone.

Imran Khan on Sunday, April 3, named senior United States diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government through a no-trust vote tabled by the Opposition. Pakistan's Opposition had ridiculed Khan's allegation and the US also dismissed it.

A plan was perpetrated outside Pakistan to meddle in the internal politics of the country, adding that when the highest national security body confirmed it, it became irrelevant as to how many numbers the opposition had in the National Assembly, Khan had said.

The no-trust motion introduced by the opposition was dismissed on Sunday, after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri stated it was illegal as according to him it strived to topple the government at the behest of a foreign power. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on Imran Khan's advice. Meanwhile, the opposition has moved Supreme Court.

While Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification for the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister after the dissolution of the Assembly, he will continue at the top position till the appointment of the caretaker premier.

Pak President asks Imran Khan and outgoing LoP Shehbaz Sharif to propose names for caretaker PM

President Arif Alvi has asked Imran Khan and the outgoing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shehbaz Sharif to propose names of persons for appointment as caretaker premier. However, Shehbaz said that he will not take part in the "illegal process", claiming that Khan and President Alvi has broken the law.