Imran Khan To Hold Rallies Across Pakistan To Protest 'torture' Of Aide In Police Custody

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that his party will hold nationwide rallies in support of his close aide Shahbaz Gill who he alleged was tortured and sexually abused after he was arrested in a sedition case last week.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny among the armed forces. He was detained after he appeared on ARY News and made some remarks, which the authorities said were against national security.

All the pictures & videos show clearly [Shahbaz] Gill was tortured both mentally & physically including sexual abuse - most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down, the former premier wrote on his official Twitter handle while sharing a video of Gill wherein he can be seen pleading for an oxygen mask.

Khan also briefly addressed media after he was stopped from meeting his chief of staff at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in the capital, where Gill was being given treatment.

"I will lead a rally in Islamabad tomorrow and rallies will be held in all divisional headquarters across the country," he said.

Gill was brought to PIMS after a district and sessions court in Islamabad earlier on Friday rejected a police plea to extend his physical remand and instead sent him to the hospital.

Khan in a series of tweets demanded justice for Gill. "ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory) police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is: Who tortured Gill?" Khan asked.

We will leave no stone unturned to find those responsible and bring them to justice," he added.

Gill, a PhD scholar who taught at an American university before joining Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was known as a loud-mouth supporter of Khan who frequently ridiculed and abused Khan's opponents at TV talk shows and press conferences.

He was always seen along with Khan, earning the reputation as one of the closest persons to the former premier.