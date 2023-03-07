In the midst of the plethora of legal battles, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a fresh election campaign that will be launched on Wednesday. The announcement came hours after the Islamabad High court suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant against the ex-PM in the Toshkhana case. While the suspension gave some sigh of relief to the PTI chief, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a bailable arrest warrant against him. Khan’s Tuesday announcement makes things complicated since the plethora of cases against him will emerge as a major hindrance in Khan’s election campaign.

“I am launching our election campaign from Lahore with a rally tomorrow afternoon. InshaAllah we will mobilise Punjab & KP for record turnout in what will be a historic election. PTI will take on PDM parties & their backers, who should have been neutral umpires, plus state machinery,” the former Pakistan Prime Minister wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. In the tweet, Khan informed that his party will fight against the PDM party of Pakistan. He also urged for “neutral umpires” along with transparent state machinery.

I am launching our election campaign from Lahore with a rally tomorrow afternoon. InshaAllah we will mobilise Punjab & KP for record turnout in what will be a historic election. PTI will take on PDM parties & their backers, who shd have been neutral umpires, plus state machinery. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 7, 2023

Punjab general elections are scheduled to take place on April 30, while the date for the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is yet to be announced as Governor Ghulam Ali has not made a decision yet. In light of the apex court's split ruling last week, President Arif Alvi announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Cases filed against Imran Khan

According to Khan, the former PM is dealing with several cases. Earlier this week, he received interim bail in the Prohibited Funding case and the Terrorism case. However, in the Toshakhana case, the Islamabad High Court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the former PM. On March 5, the Islamabad police even went to Khan’s Lahore residence to arrest him, but he somehow managed to evade the arrest and went on to give a passionate speech outside his residence.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court suspended his non-bailable arrest warrant and directed the 70-year-old PTI chief to appear before the district and session court on March 13, Dawn reported. While the cricketer-turned-politician was breathing a sigh of relief, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued another arrest warrant for the PTI chief. On Tuesday, the ECP issued a bailable arrest warrant against Khan. The warrant was issued in the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner defamation case, Geo TV reported. Khan is also dealing with an attempted murder case in the same Islamabad session court.