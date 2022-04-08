Imran Khan To Make A Major Announcement During His National Address, PTI Senator Confirms

In a major development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed Khan has announced that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making an important announcement on Friday evening. This came after PM Khan had earlier said about addressing the nation on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI senator conceded that the Prime Minister is facing challenges in the wake of the no-confidence motion further that the opposition has been mistaken in thinking that they have won but they haven't.

عمران خان کو چیلنجز کا سامنا کرنا آتا ہے-بظاہر اپوزیشن کو لگ رہا ہےکہ وہ جیت چکے ہیں مگر ایسا ہے نہیں- وہ ہار چکے ہیں-مٹھائی پھر ضائع-الفاظ یاد رکھیے گا-آنے والا وقت بتائے گا انشاء اللہ-قوم نے فیصلہ کرلیا ہے-کپتان آج شام ایک اہم اعلان کرینگے-وہ اپنی قوم کو کبھی مایوس نہیں کریں گے — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 8, 2022

The announcement came just a day after Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that the rejection of the no-confidence motion by the deputy speaker in the National Assembly was "unconstitutional". The judgement given by a five-judge bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court also ordered the reinstatement of the National Assembly and further declared the order of fresh elections as "null and void".

In addition to this, the court also ruled that the next National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition will be held on April 9 stating that it not must be adjourned until a vote is given on it.

I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, following the court's decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for a cabinet meeting on Friday and also said he plans to address the nation in concern about the same. Notably, if Imran Khan loses in the voting of the no-confidence motion, he will become the first prime minister of Pakistan to be removed through the process. Earlier, two other Prime Ministers against whom such a motion was passed resigned before the voting.

Voting on 'no-confidence' motion dismissed in Pakistan National Assembly

Earlier this Sunday, Pakistan National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser dismissed the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan amid massive opposition, further calling it "unconstitutional". Citing reasons for disallowing the Opposition's demands to remove Khan, the speaker further said that the no-trust motion is against the Constitution of Pakistan and is corrupted by elements of foreign entities.

Following this, Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the suggestions of Imran Khan also dissolved the Assembly under Sections 58-I and 48-I.

Image: Twitter/@FaisalJavedKhan