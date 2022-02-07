Imran Khan To Make Maiden Visit To Russia, 1st By A Pakistan Premier In 2 Decades: Report

In a first Russia visit by a Pakistan Premier in over two decades, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to meet President Vladimir Putin later this month. Imran Khan is expected to visit Russia from February 23-26, The Express Tribune reported quoting diplomatic sources. The two leaders will exchange views on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, the paper revealed.

It is important to mention that Pakistan has been attempting to secure a bilateral relationship with Russia over the last two years. Most recently, there had been a heated debate over whether Russia would meet Pakistan in Beijing ahead of the Winter Olympics, a move that could rile up Indian sentiments.

Attending the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on February 4, Russian President Putin was expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Pakistan hoped to enter the frays of the high-level talks with the help of its all-weather friend and hold a similar bilateral meeting with Russia. However, Russia put an end to all speculations and denied Pakistan a bilateral meet on the sidelines.

A signal to the West?

Imran Khan's maiden visit to Moscow is believed to be a clear signal to the West, the report claimed given the recent geopolitical developments in Afghanistan, and along the Russia-Ukraine border.

“The Prime Minister’s visit under the current circumstances is crucial,” the paper quoted a diplomat as saying on condition of anonymity, while referring to the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and ultimately between Moscow and the West.

Notably, Pakistan’s defence ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years with the two countries holding joint military drills since 2016. In April, last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Islamabad after a gap of almost nine years. Moreover, the report claimed that the US has further 'pushed' the country towards Russia and China.

Interestingly, Imran Khan is yet to receive official communication from US President Joe Biden’s office. In the past, he had disclosed that he had not received a phone call from Biden since he assumed office in January 2021.

Meanwhile, apart from Imran Khan's possible visit, Islamabad and Moscow are also in talks to finalise the plan for Vladimir Putin's maiden visit to Pakistan this year.

(With agency inputs)