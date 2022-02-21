Imran Khan To Visit Russia Seeking $2 Bn Gas Pipeline Investment Amid Ukraine Crisis

Amid the rising tension between Ukraine and Russia, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit Russia on February 23 and 24, the first time a Pakistani premier is visiting Moscow in 23 years. Russian news agency Tass reported on Sunday that Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has acknowledged that the arrangements for Khan's visit were ongoing. According to Pakistani sources, Khan is scheduled to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold key meetings, PTI reported.

Further, the two countries are poised to sign important agreements during the visit, which include a step forward on Russian investment in a $2 billion gas pipeline, according to last week's report by Pakistani media.

This gas pipeline agreement comes after the United States has threatened to put a stop to Nord Stream 2 project if Russia invades Ukraine. Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200-kilometer pipeline that will transport gas from the Russian coast at St Petersburg to Lubmin, Germany, beneath the Baltic Sea. If the gas pipeline were to operate at full capacity, it would go a long way toward alleviating Europe's present gas shortages as well as high energy prices.

In addition to this, during Khan's trip, Pakistan government reportedly hopes to strike a trade pact with Russia. The gas pipeline from Kazakhstan is another development project that is expected to be on the table. According to The Express Tribune, the two leaders would discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global problems of mutual concern. Further, a Russian group has recently visited Pakistan to discuss toll-free procedures and tax exemptions related to the ‘Pakistan Gas Stream Project’.

Imran Khan's visit to Russia the first since 1999

In addition to this, Imran Khan's visit to Russia would be the first since 1999. Nawaz Sharif, the then-Prime Minister of Pakistan, was the nation's last premier to visit Moscow in March 1999. The announcement of Imran's visit came after the reports which state that Moscow and Islamabad are working on a plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit this year, ANI reported.

According to The Express Tribune, Putin's visit had been planned for two years but had been rescheduled due to a variety of circumstances, including the COVID-19 outbreak.

Furthermore, in recent years, Pakistan's relationships with Russia have progressed beyond the fierce Cold War conflicts, and the thawing of ties among Pakistan and the United States has propelled the nation to move even further toward Russia and China, PTI reported.

After nearly nine years of absence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a visit to Islamabad in April of last year. On behalf of President Putin, he conveyed to Pakistani officials a message that Moscow has been eager to assist Islamabad in any way necessary.

(Image: AP)