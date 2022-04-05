'Imran Khan Took Money From India & Israel': Bhutto Rebuts 'foreign Conspiracy' Charge

In a new twist to the political turmoil in Pakistan, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that Imran Khan had received funding from India and Israel. Addressing the people near Shikarpur in Sindh on Monday, he contended that Khan had no right to level the 'foreign conspiracy' charge as the aforesaid foreign funding was channelised to Imran Khan's PTI.

The latter has created a furore over a diplomatic cable sent on March 7, which quoted US diplomat Donald Lu as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences".

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "You were agitating against unemployment, poverty and increasing inflation. And he says 'foreign conspiracy'? He is himself implicated in the foreign funding case. It has been proven that he took money from Pakistan's enemies- Israel and India to run PTI. With what face is he saying 'foreign conspiracy'? We appeal to the ISPR and every institution that was present in the National Security Committee meeting that Imran Khan is saying that we are traitors."

Calling upon the Pakistan Army to clarify its stance on the 'foreign conspiracy' charge, he added, "Imran Khan is saying that not just us but 195 members of Parliament are traitors. Imran Khan is saying that all political parties who represent 70% of the people are traitors. Imran, you refer to the National Security Committee meeting. In this meeting, Imran and the Army Chief were there. Now, someone has to clarify that do the institutions of this country that martyr Bhutto's grandson can be a traitor?"

No-confidence motion rejected without voting

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians.

In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, Imran Khan revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections.

Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.