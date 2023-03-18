Toshakhana Case LIVE: Pak Court Cancels Imran Khan's Arrest, Adjourns Hearing Till Mar 30

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/PTIOfficial
These are pictures from people who are present in Zaman Park today.— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
We want to ask only one question: are these people terrorist for you? pic.twitter.com/IYQLKDkQ7v
Second round of pictures, same question for everyone: are they terrorist? pic.twitter.com/LaUzcDedoq— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
Update: Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI’s address will now happen on Sunday at 3PM. https://t.co/g1g7JOf1pn— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
Strongly condemn govt trying, through PEMRA, to muzzle our voice through an illegal ban on us, violative of court order, on TV channels. Now to pressure media further, PEMRA has issued another notice accusing TV channels of violating their earlier. notice. Fascism at its worst.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023
Shell-like objects were fired at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence, which produced a white powder, and despite the passage of 12 hours, severe chemical reactions were occurring on those who breathed near it.
زمان پارک رہائش میں اس طرح کی شیل نما چیزیں داغی گئیں جس میں سے سفید رنگ کا کوئی پاؤڈر نکلا اور 12 گھنٹے گزرنے کے باوجود اس کے قریب سانس لینے والوں پر شدید کیمیکل ری ایکشن ہو رہا ہے— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
اس کی شدت آنسو گیس سے کئی گنا زیادہ ہے- pic.twitter.com/g6aAqVBOlR
In the morning , when he left for Islamabad, they unleashed brutality at Zaman Park. Now he’s back, welcomed by thousands workers and supporters! #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/rdjQQW0IxK— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
In the morning , when he left for Islamabad, they unleashed brutality at Zaman Park. Now he’s back, welcomed by thousands workers and supporters! #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/rdjQQW0IxK— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
Alhamdulillah , Imran Khan has safely reached Zaman Park! #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/6d9FpyeajC— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
On Twitter, Ex-PM Imran Khan said, "I am going to immediately take up the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of my home & the violence against my workers & our domestic staff with our Judiciary."
The assault on my house today was first of all a contempt of court. We had agreed that an SP with one of our people would implement a search warrant bec we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did. Under what law did they break the gate, pull down trees pic.twitter.com/110uTeIlce— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023
I am going to immediately take up the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of my home & the violence against my workers & our domestic staff with our Judiciary.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023
Taking to Twitter, PTI Chief Imran Khan said he is grateful to the people who gathered during his appearance in court. He also slammed the current regime, saying the "ruling cabal of crooks has only one aim, to jail me." He further mentioned that about those 96 cases he is facing and said that after today's incident, the number of criminal cases against him will soon hit a century.
Am grateful to masses that came when I went for my court appearance. Everyone knows ruling cabal of crooks has only one aim, to jail me any which way till elections are over. Already 96 cases on me & am sure after my appearance today I will hit my first century of court cases. pic.twitter.com/S9u9PHs1SQ— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023
زمان پارک عوام کے حوصلے ابھی بھی بلند، زمان پارک نعرہ تکبیر اللہ اکبر کی صداؤں سے گونج اٹھا #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/lT7Eufca6Y— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
The Islamabad Court has adjourned the hearing and the PTI leader has been asked to appear in court on March 30, 2023.
Police have left former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence after allegedly recovering assault rifles and a cache of bullets and detaining over 60 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers accused of resorting to violence to hinder the law, Geo News reported.
The Court on Saturday allowed PTI Chairman Imran Khan to leave after making his presence at the gate in the hearing of the historic Toshakhana case. Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal said, "The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot proceed," referring to the clashes between the police official and Imran Khan supporters outside the Judicial Complex.
"All those who have gathered here should disperse after marking attendance. There is no need for shelling or pelting [of stones], and the hearing cannot be held today," he added, per Dawn News.
اسلام آباد پولیس، چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کی گاڑی اور قافلے پر بلااشتعال شیلنگ کر رہی ہے. مقصد فساد ڈالنا ہے اور عمران خان کو عدالت پیشی سے روکنا ہے #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ #PakistanUnderFascism https://t.co/QrX4z8m8rx— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
Qafla of PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI near Judicial complex a while ago. #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/2OKYBmJKlZ— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
After police stormed the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, PTI London called for a demonstration outside Avenfield House.
As The Fascist Regime has entered the residence of The Former Prime Minister Chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, with rapidly changing situation, in Pakistan, PTI London Calls for a Demonstration Outside Avenfield House at 2PM UK time! https://t.co/525aNk358y— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
The so called search operation. Absolutely brutality was unleashed for this! #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/DhKjhWg5Tm— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
On Twitter, Imran Khan's PTI party claimed that police officials who stormed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday entered the house with some bags.
This is social media’s era, not some 90’s politics era. pic.twitter.com/TyUPYY7diP— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
PTI Chairman Imran Khan's motorcade is on its way to reaching the G11 judicial complex amid a heavy deployment of police officials.
Despite heavy police , PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI’s qafla is reaching G11 Judicial complex. #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/wYzDDGWm58— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
PTI Chairman Imran Khan's motorcade has entered Islamabad after a brief interruption at the city's toll plaza, where capital police at a toll plaza barred some of the former prime minister's security vehicles from entering the federal capital, reported GeoTV.
Worst kind of torture in Zaman Park right now. If something happens, will you paint it as accident again!? #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/5S45UDVvMZ— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore was raided by authorities Saturday. Police barged into his residence as high drama ensued. Khan is on his way to Islamabad to attend a hearing on the Toshakhana case.
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has suspended coverage at the Judicial complex in Islamabad where ex-PM Imran Khan is set to appear.
PEMRA has suspended the coverage at Judicial Complex. On the side they’re trying to arrest Imran Khan who has bail in all cases.— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
Is democracy totally suspended in our dear Pakistan? #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/CootmqJy8N
Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023
It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023
The vehicles involved in Imran Khan's convoy met with an accident near Klarkahar, Pakistan's Geo News Urdu has reported.
The Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to resume today (Saturday) in a district and sessions court in Islamabad, after Khan skipped multiple previous hearings and evaded arrest despite efforts by law enforcement personnel.
Khan is facing charges of concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations, as per a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
He is scheduled to appear before Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal.
Khan departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, accompanied by a convoy of party workers, and is currently en route to Islamabad, according to the PTI.
The drive from Lahore to Islamabad typically takes over four hours, depending on traffic and the chosen route, as per Google Maps.
The Islamabad administration on Friday night imposed Section 144 in the capital, prohibiting private companies, security guards, or individuals from carrying weapons. It is mandatory for drivers to carry their vehicle registration documents while driving, reported Karachi-based Dawn media outlet.
In a tweet, the capital police said a traffic plan had been issued, and citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas of G-11 and G-10.
“Chief commissioner Islamabad has directed citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movement to ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan.”
پنڈی بھٹیاں پہنچنے پر بھی عمران خان کا شاندار استقبال۔— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
#چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ
pic.twitter.com/KWcRxfXhZP
Welcome for PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI at Mandi bahauddin interchange earlier today: #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/oDxdo3cDDL— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
Scenes from Lillah interchange, huge welcome for Chairman PTI at every point!! #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ pic.twitter.com/JYJddMVNyR— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
As per reports in Pakistani media, the ex-PM is accompanied by a convoy of his party workers. Stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad's G-11, where Imran Khan is expected to arrive by noon.
All entry points to the G-11 Judicial complex have been sealed, the Lawyers also being denied entry. ICT police is clearly ready and instructed to undertake illegal orders of this regime! #چلو_چلو_عمران_کے_ساتھ— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/2ASgozQbm6