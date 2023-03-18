Toshakhana Case LIVE: Pak Court Cancels Imran Khan's Arrest, Adjourns Hearing Till Mar 30

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chief Imran Khan said he is grateful to the people who gathered during his appearance in court. He also slammed the current regime, saying the "ruling cabal of crooks has only one aim, to jail me." He further mentioned that about those 96 cases he is facing and said that after today's incident, the number of criminal cases against him will soon hit a century.

Am grateful to masses that came when I went for my court appearance. Everyone knows ruling cabal of crooks has only one aim, to jail me any which way till elections are over. Already 96 cases on me & am sure after my appearance today I will hit my first century of court cases. pic.twitter.com/S9u9PHs1SQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023