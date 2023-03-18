Last Updated:

Toshakhana Case LIVE: Pak Court Cancels Imran Khan's Arrest, Adjourns Hearing Till Mar 30

After days of violence in Pakistan, cricketer-turned-politician, ex-PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Imran Khan appeared before the court for hearing in the historic Toshakhana case on Saturday. Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal canceled Khan's arrest and allowed him to leave after marking his presence. The court has adjourned the hearing till March 30, 2023.

Pakistan News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Imran Khan

Image: Twitter/PTIOfficial

pointer
04:29 IST, March 19th 2023
Here are some of the pictures of the people who are present in Zaman Park today
pointer
02:11 IST, March 19th 2023
PTI chairman Imran Khan's address will now happen on Sunday at 3 pm
pointer
01:48 IST, March 19th 2023
Imran Khan lashes Pakistan media regulatory body for barring television channels from the live coverage of rallies or public gatherings.
pointer
01:20 IST, March 19th 2023
Shell-like objects fired at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

Shell-like objects were fired at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence, which produced a white powder, and despite the passage of 12 hours, severe chemical reactions were occurring on those who breathed near it.

 

pointer
00:23 IST, March 19th 2023
Scenes outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore
pointer
00:19 IST, March 19th 2023
Imran Khan welcomed by PTI workers and supporters.
pointer
00:17 IST, March 19th 2023
Imran Khan reaches Zaman Park
pointer
22:55 IST, March 18th 2023
Imran Khan announces to take judiciary's help in punishing police officials over the assault on his house and supporters

On Twitter, Ex-PM Imran Khan said, "I am going to immediately take up the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of my home & the violence against my workers & our domestic staff with our Judiciary."

pointer
22:44 IST, March 18th 2023
Imran Khan thanks supporters for show of support during court appearance

Taking to Twitter, PTI Chief Imran Khan said he is grateful to the people who gathered during his appearance in court. He also slammed the current regime, saying the "ruling cabal of crooks has only one aim, to jail me." He further mentioned that about those 96 cases he is facing and said that after today's incident, the number of criminal cases against him will soon hit a century.

 

pointer
22:35 IST, March 18th 2023
WATCH: PTI shares video of Imran Khan supporters chanting slogans at Zaman Park
pointer
19:34 IST, March 18th 2023
ToshaKhana Case: Islamabad Court adjourns hearing till March 30

The Islamabad Court has adjourned the hearing and the PTI leader has been asked to appear in court on March 30, 2023.

pointer
19:19 IST, March 18th 2023
AK-47 assault rifles, bullets recovered from Imran Khan's home: Pakistan Police

Police have left former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence after allegedly recovering assault rifles and a cache of bullets and detaining over 60 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers accused of resorting to violence to hinder the law, Geo News reported.

pointer
17:45 IST, March 18th 2023
Court allows Imran Khan to leave, says "cannot proceed with hearing and appearance' due to the chaos

The Court on Saturday allowed PTI Chairman Imran Khan to leave after making his presence at the gate in the hearing of the historic Toshakhana case. Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal said, "The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot proceed," referring to the clashes between the police official and Imran Khan supporters outside the Judicial Complex.

"All those who have gathered here should disperse after marking attendance. There is no need for shelling or pelting [of stones], and the hearing cannot be held today," he added,  per Dawn News.

pointer
17:12 IST, March 18th 2023
PTI accuses Pakistani police of attacking Imran Khan's convoy to prevent him from appearing in court
pointer
17:12 IST, March 18th 2023
WATCH: PTI shares video of Imran Khan's convoy near Judicial Complex
pointer
16:22 IST, March 18th 2023
PTI London calls for demonstration outside Avenfield House

After police stormed the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, PTI London called for a demonstration outside Avenfield House.

 

pointer
15:27 IST, March 18th 2023
WATCH: PTI shares video of police officials' search operation at Imran Khan's residence
pointer
15:14 IST, March 18th 2023
PTI party claims police officials entered Imran Khan's house with some bags

On Twitter, Imran Khan's PTI party claimed that police officials who stormed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday entered the house with some bags.

 

pointer
14:55 IST, March 18th 2023
Imran Khan to reach G11 Judicial complex

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's motorcade is on its way to reaching the G11 judicial complex amid a heavy deployment of police officials.

pointer
14:09 IST, March 18th 2023
BREAKING: Imran Khan enters Islamabad

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's motorcade has entered Islamabad after a brief interruption at the city's toll plaza, where capital police at a toll plaza barred some of the former prime minister's security vehicles from entering the federal capital, reported GeoTV.

pointer
14:02 IST, March 18th 2023
WATCH: PTI shares video of police at Imran Khan's residence where workers are being assaulted
pointer
13:40 IST, March 18th 2023
Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore raided

Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore was raided by authorities Saturday. Police barged into his residence as high drama ensued. Khan is on his way to Islamabad to attend a hearing on the Toshakhana case. 

pointer
13:13 IST, March 18th 2023
PEMRA suspends media coverage at Judicial Complex where Imran Khan will arrive

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has suspended coverage at the Judicial complex in Islamabad where ex-PM Imran Khan is set to appear.

pointer
13:04 IST, March 18th 2023
Imran Khan alleges that Punjab police has 'led an assault' on his Lahore residence in his absence
pointer
12:49 IST, March 18th 2023
Imran Khan says Lahore 'siege' was to take him straight to prison and not court
pointer
12:30 IST, March 18th 2023
BREAKING: Reports say vehicles in Imran Khan's convoy have met with an accident

The vehicles involved in Imran Khan's convoy met with an accident near Klarkahar, Pakistan's Geo News Urdu has reported.

Vehicle


 

pointer
12:13 IST, March 18th 2023
Imran Khan to appear before Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal

The Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to resume today (Saturday) in a district and sessions court in Islamabad, after Khan skipped multiple previous hearings and evaded arrest despite efforts by law enforcement personnel.

Khan is facing charges of concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations, as per a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He is scheduled to appear before Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal.

Khan departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, accompanied by a convoy of party workers, and is currently en route to Islamabad, according to the PTI.

The drive from Lahore to Islamabad typically takes over four hours, depending on traffic and the chosen route, as per Google Maps.

pointer
12:07 IST, March 18th 2023
Section 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of Imran Khan arrival

The Islamabad administration on Friday night imposed Section 144 in the capital, prohibiting private companies, security guards, or individuals from carrying weapons. It is mandatory for drivers to carry their vehicle registration documents while driving, reported Karachi-based Dawn media outlet.

In a tweet, the capital police said a traffic plan had been issued, and citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas of G-11 and G-10.

“Chief commissioner Islamabad has directed citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movement to ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan.”

pointer
11:55 IST, March 18th 2023
WATCH: Imran Khan receives overwhelming response from supporters on way to court
pointer
11:55 IST, March 18th 2023
Stringent security measures put in place outside judicial complex where Imran Khan will appear today

As per reports in Pakistani media, the ex-PM is accompanied by a convoy of his party workers. Stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad's G-11, where Imran Khan is expected to arrive by noon.

COMMENT