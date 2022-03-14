'Imran Khan Trying To Stop MPs From Voting': Bhutto Cries Foul As No-trust Motion Looms

Ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused him of conspiring to stop parliamentarians from voting. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he came down heavily on Khan's clarion call to his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) to gather 10 lakh people for a rally in the capital city's D-Chowk.

Reports also suggest that Khan might bar any PTI lawmaker from attending Parliament to prevent cross-voting during the no-trust motion. Seeking the intervention of all institutions to ensure that the right of the parliamentarians is not trampled upon by the ruling party, Zardari contended that the Pakistan PM's tactics won't succeed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked, "The process is in the Parliament and we should fight there. If Khan Sahab was confident, wanted free and fair elections and didn't want to do ball-tampering, then he wouldn't do such kinds of things. His announcement is a part of the conspiracy that he wants to create a situation whereby members of the Parliament are not able to cast their vote. We will not let this conspiracy succeed. I have said it before and will reiterate my appeal to all institutions, the Islamabad High Court, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Election Commission to not let anyone obstruct parliamentarians from casting their vote."

"No-confidence is a democratic right. It is a democratic process. It cannot be the case that you try to influence the democratic process, intimidate and use force. That comes under Article 6. Tomorrow, somebody will decide that tomorrow it is the Chief Justice's oath and I don't like this Chief Justice, so I am taking out a rally of 10 lakhs. Nations don't function like this. There is the law of the land. All the stakeholders have to uphold the law and the Constitution. Imran's threat will work against him. It will make him unsuccessful," the PPP chairperson added.

Imran Khan's test for survival

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.

Both these parties have remained non-committal on supporting the government as of now. On the other hand, there is a chance that a few PTI parliamentarians may also vote against Imran Khan in lieu of getting PML (N) tickets in Pakistan's next General Election. Furthermore, the former close aide of the Pakistan PM- Jahangir Tareen has formed his own pressure group comprising numerous PTI parliamentarians which might play a key role in determining the result of the no-confidence motion. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes.