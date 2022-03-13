Imran Khan, Under-fire PM Of Terror-exporter Pakistan, Threatens India For Missile Mistake

Cornered and on his way out, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, March 13, took a moral high ground over India's accidental missile firing, remarking that while Pakistan could have responded, they showed 'restraint'. Issuing his first response on the incident, Khan, who is looking at facing a no-confidence motion in his country next week said, "(We) could have responded to India after its missile landed in Pakistan, but (we) observed restraint."

On Thursday, March 10, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and sought a thorough and transparent investigation on an alleged airspace violation claiming that an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object” had landed on its territory. Pakistan's DG of Inter-Services Public Relations informed that the object, likely a missile, was unarmed.

A day later, the Ministry of Defence announced during the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile on Wednesday, March 9. Taking cognizance of the claims that the missile landed in Pakistan, the Ministry called it deeply regrettable. No loss of life was reported due to the incident. "The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry", the Ministry added in the statement.

Imran Khan to face no-trust motion, Oppn confident of ouster

On Tuesday, March 8, Opposition parties in Pakistan submitted a no-trust motion and a requisition notice in the National Assembly, making it mandatory for the Speaker to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan has asserted that the Opposition is confident that Khan will not be able to pass the motion as his government has a thin majority by just nine seats. There are 26 PTI members who are willing to vote against the government, he has claimed.

On Sunday, March 13, Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat completed the verification of the Opposition parties' signatures and has confirmed that the motion is in line with the rules.

While Khan has exuded confidence in defeating the motion in Assembly, he has been rattled by the Pakistan Army's decision to not openly back his government. While slamming the Pakistan Army, the Premier said, "Allah didn't allow us to be neutral as only animals are neutral".