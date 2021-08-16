Imran Khan Unfurls True Colours As Taliban Conquers Afghanistan; Claims They're Liberators

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Monday, in response to the Taliban's seizure of power in Kabul, that the Afghans had finally broken free from slavery, according to a Pakistan news channel. He claimed that a slavish attitude could never accomplish anything great, while speaking at the launch of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in Islamabad. As a result, he argued that it is critical that they as a nation get rid of this mentality.

What did Imran Khan say about Afghanistan?

He told the audience that the SNC will be fully implemented in six months. Talking about India he said that that the British education system in India was designed to extend their reign rather than serve the interests of the Indians. He further remarked that English as a medium assimilates into their culture, making people psychologically dependent on it. He goes on to claim that this is worse than true slavery. Breaking away from cultural enslavement is more difficult, the Pak PM said, claiming that the shackles of slavery have been broken in Afghanistan right now - meaning Imran Khan thinks the regressive Taliban have liberated the country which was previously under shackles.

The Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday, more than two weeks before the US army exit deadline of August 31. Panic ensued in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has fled, admitting that the militants have won the 20-year conflict. Ghani stated that if allowed uncontrolled, countless patriots would be martyred and Kabul would be destroyed, resulting in a massive humanitarian disaster in the city of six million people. The Taliban had made it obvious that they were prepared to launch a violent assault on the entire city of Kabul as well as the residents of Kabul Sharif. He made the decision to depart in order to avoid a bloodbath.

Residents are leaving the country

The government's unabashed collapse, with the Taliban seizing the presidential palace on Sunday night, had sparked alarm in Kabul. Thousands of Afghans gathered at the Kabul airport on Sunday evening, wanting to exit the country. Gunshots rang out as people rushed to board the few remaining planes. Afghanistan's airspace has been shut down.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Taliban and all other parties to exercise extreme caution in order to save lives and meet humanitarian needs. According to the statement, he was especially worried about the future of women and girls, whose hard-won rights must be maintained.

Image- AP