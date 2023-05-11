In a significant development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case "illegal" and authorities have been ordered to release him "immediately." The court also directed Khan to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again, adding a new twist to the ongoing legal battle. The order came shortly after Imran Khan was presented in the apex court, bringing in a convoy of 15 vehicles under tight security measures. Although the Supreme Court had set a specific time for Khan's appearance at 4:30 pm, he was produced at 5:40 pm, causing a delay of over an hour.

Upon resumption of the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial greeted Khan, expressing his satisfaction in seeing him. The Chief Justice stated, "We believe that Imran Khan's arrest was illegal," highlighting the court's stance on the matter. CJP Bandial further emphasised that the Islamabad High Court should hear the case again, stressing that Khan must accept whatever decision the high court arrives at. He stressed that it is the responsibility of every politician to ensure law and order in the country.

What did Imran Khan say after the Supreme Court's order?

PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI in Supreme Court today. His arrest has been declared illegal. pic.twitter.com/ewwwIRfqaz — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 11, 2023

Following the Supreme Court's decision, Imran Khan addressed the public, expressing his ordeal during the arrest. "I was beaten badly like a criminal," Khan said, shedding light on the treatment he allegedly received after his arrest. However, he urged his followers and party workers not to take the law into their own hands and to refrain from damaging public and private property. He also apologised to the Supreme Court for the violent protests that followed his arrest.

پاکستانی قوم سپریم کورٹ کے فیصلے کا خیر مقدم کرتی ہے جس میں چئیرمین عمران خان کی گرفتاری کو کالعدم قرار دے دیا گیا #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/BqdQqsgtt2 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 11, 2023

The PTI released a statement, stating, "The nation of Pakistan welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court, which annulled the arrest of Chairman Imran Khan." The party emphasized its commitment to the rule of law and urged its supporters to remain peaceful and respectful of public order.

The turn of events has brought relief to the PTI and its supporters, as the highest court in the land has deemed Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case as illegal. As Khan prepares to approach the Islamabad High Court once again, the legal battle continues, raising questions about the ongoing political landscape in Pakistan. It remains to be seen how the case will unfold in the coming days.